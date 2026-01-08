App & Business Analyst
2026-01-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Karlskrona
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Apply today, selection and interviews are ongoing.
We are looking for App & Business Analyst for one of our clients.Job summaryPurpose:To analyze, define, and translate business needs into scalable, actionable requirements that inform the design and delivery of customer-centric, App-first digital banking solutions - enabling rapid adaptation, consistent user journeys across all digital touchpoints and products, and supporting scalability, local adoption, and sustainable expansion across European markets.Responsibilities:* Co-define a scalable, modular App and channel approach that supports rapid growth across multiple markets and lead products.* Lead the elicitation, documentation, and validation of business and functional requirements for digital transformation initiatives for the App.* Collaborate with Product Mangers, Architects, Designers, and engineering teams to ensure alignment between business goals and technical implementation.* Identify gaps in user journeys and opportunities for harmonization across markets and channels.* Ensure alignment with the App-first principle and omni-channel consistency.* Recommend solutions to enhance the scalability and performance of the mobile App and underlying platforms.* Specify requirements and collaborate with the internal teams on CI/CD pipelines that support feature-flags and staged rollouts; provide expertise, and design reviews.* Develop RACI for governance of feature toggles, A/B tests and localization assets.* Define KPIs and success metrics to monitor channel performance, adoption, and user satisfaction.Skills and experience:Digital banking App (5+years)* Proven experience as a Business Analyst within digital banking, fintech, or large-scale transformation programs.* Deep understanding of App-first strategy as a driver for omni-channel engagement and platform standardization.* Proven experience delivering mobile App solutions in digital banking, with a strong focus on speed-to-market and scalability.Pan-European App scaling* Skilled at balancing a shared core platform with local regulatory, language, and UX/UI adaptations.Requirements & Process Management* Strong command of business analysis methods: requirements elicitation, epics, features, acceptance criteria, and traceability.Collaboration across product, tech & business* Experienced in bridging strategic product goals with App delivery and execution constraints.Multi-product App architecture* Track record of supporting multiple banking products within a single App experience.Additional information
Assignment start: ASAP
Remote work: No
Assignment duration: 9 months with possible extension
Geographical region: Sweden\Skåne län, \Malmö (MALMÖ)
Reply no later than: 2026-01-11
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Professional Galaxy AB (org.nr 559366-0524)
211 20 MALMÖ
9674664