Android Platform Software Engineer
2024-08-02
The Koenigsegg Infotainment & Cloud team is responsible for designing and developing software for the Infotainment system, Koenigsegg's Cloud and Mobile App. We are working very closely with the other engineering departments, production and service/aftersales.
We are now looking to expand the team with a skilled and experienced Android Platform software engineer with the ability to transform product requirements and production needs to state of the art solutions and also further advance and bring in new technologies into our in-vehicle infotainment system deployed in our cars. The development activities are primarily focused on Android/Linux embedded systems within the Infotainment team.
Responsibilities
- Develop and maintain Android applications and system services for the Koenigsegg Infotainment system.
- Architect, develop and implement features that leverage the latest embedded & connected technologies.
- Work with a small, agile cross-functional team of embedded software engineers, QA/Validation, and designers.
- Support debugging and root cause analysis related.
- Support our production and service departments.
- Participate in the development of our way of working.
Need to have
- Experience in developing of AOSP Framework and HAL services. - Experience in integration of OEM and vendor specific software components into Android Framework. - Understanding of the Android framework, including system architecture, service components, and inter-process communication (IPC) mechanisms.
- Proficient in Java and C++.
- Experience optimizing code for resource-constrained environments.
- Minimum 5 years of relevant, post-graduate, full time, experience.
- Willingness to learn new technologies.
- High standards for code quality, maintainability, and performance.
- Experience using common design patterns in the software industry.
- Fluency in English.
Meritorious
- Experience working with Android Automotive OS.
- Experience with Kotlin and Jetpack Compose.
- Experience developing Infotainment feature technologies, such as navigation, voice recognition, media phone, connectivity, or similar technologies.
- Experience working with CAN bus protocols.
- Knowledge of scripting languages such as Python, Bash.
- Experience in development code that is portable between platform versions.
- Ability to work in a multi-tasking and dynamic ever-changing environment.
- Experience with Apple CarPlay integration.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
