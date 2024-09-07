Android Platform Developer towards the Automotive Industry!
EdZa AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-09-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos EdZa AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Uddevalla
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an developer with a passion for innovation and a "can-do" attitude? If you're ready to make your mark in the world of vehicle technology, our customer wants you on their team! They are looking for a Platform Developer who's not only technically skilled but also brings a unique set of experiences and interests to the table.
Why Them?
At this company, diverse perspectives fuel creativity and innovation. They're not just building products; they're creating solutions that make life easier for their customers-whether that's in a truck, excavator, boat, or at the office. You'll be part of a fast-paced, dynamic environment where rapid development and exciting challenges are part of the daily routine.
Our customer is a forward-thinking company, committed to shaping the future of vehicle integration. Their solutions are at the forefront of automation, control, X-by-wire systems, HMI, electrification, and productivity applications.
What You'll Do:
As a Platform Developer, you'll be a key player in the development team, with responsibilities that include:
Collaborating with colleagues throughout the product development lifecycle
Driving the development of assigned work packages
Ensuring maintainability and code quality
Supporting the team through design and code reviews
Facilitating knowledge sharing and team collaboration
Maintaining thorough project documentation
What They're Looking For:
Our customer is searching for individuals who are passionate about HW solutions, Android development, and collaborating closely with customer projects.
Key qualifications include:
2 + years expertise in automotive infotainment HW solutions, including GMSL, Automotive Ethernet, FPD Link, Linux Kernel development, and device drivers
Proficiency in Java, Kotlin, C, C++, and Python
Experience with Jenkins
Knowledge of Qualcomm CPUs isdesirable.
Ability to thrive in a hybrid work environment, balancing office and remote work
Welcome to Apply!
If you think this role is a fit for you, or perhaps for someone you know, don't hesitate-send in your application today! Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled before the final deadline.
The recruitment process is being managed by Ed:ZaGroup. Should you have any questions regarding the role or the process, please don't hesitate to contact us at julia.sundquist@edzagroup.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare EdZa AB
(org.nr 559328-6411), https://edzagroup.se/ Arbetsplats
Ed:Za Jobbnummer
8885775