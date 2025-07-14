Analytics Manager
Klarna Bank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Klarna Bank AB i Stockholm
About Us
With over 85 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is on the way to becoming the world's favorite way to shop. To help us get there, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent team-accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We're looking for people ready to achieve the extraordinary and embrace our bold ambitions as we shape the future of payments and fintech. Will you join us?
What You Will Do
Provide technical guidance and foster a collaborative and inclusive team environment.
Act as a trusted advisor to business stakeholders, understanding their goals and delivering analytical solutions that drive measurable outcomes.
Define and execute a roadmap for scalable analytics infrastructure, tools, and workflows.
Build dashboards, KPI frameworks, and self-service analytics tools to democratize access to insights across the company.
Guide deeper analyses such as A/B testing, customer segmentation, forecasting, churn analysis, and lifetime value modeling.
Promote best practices for data quality, documentation, and pipeline integrity in collaboration with data engineering.
Present insights in a clear, concise, and actionable manner to technical and non-technical audiences.
Who You Are
5+ years of experience in analytics or data science.
Proficiency in SQL and data visualization tools.
Solid understanding of experimentation techniques, statistical modeling, and business performance metrics.
Proven ability to manage stakeholders and prioritize competing requests with limited resources.
Strong communication and data storytelling skills.
Closing
To ensure fairness and maintain global market competitiveness, each role in a specific location has a set base salary. During the recruitment process, we will assess your skills and experience to determine which role is the best fit for you.
Additionally, you may qualify for our Contribution-Based Reward (CBR) program, which recognizes and rewards significant contributions to our success. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-13
E-post: ta@klarna.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Klarna Bank AB
(org.nr 556737-0431)
Sveavägen 46 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Klarna AB Jobbnummer
9428210