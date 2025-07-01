Analytics Engineer to a Leading Company!
2025-07-01
Are you a sharp Analytics Engineer passionate about transforming complex data into actionable insights and empowering businesses to make data-driven decisions? Then this could be the exciting next step in your career!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We're looking for a driven Analytics Engineer to join our clients AI and Data Center of Excellence team. You will empower business users to become truly data-driven. With Snowflake, DBT, Power BI, and Prefect as their foundation, you will bridge the gap between data and business outcomes, enabling stakeholders to independently gain actionable insights.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Collaborate closely with business teams across different functions and countries to understand their data needs and translate them into scalable, self-service solutions.
• Build and maintain robust, efficient, and reusable data models and pipelines using dbt and Snowflake, ensuring data quality, governance, and accessibility for all business users.
• Create and promote intuitive, user-friendly Power BI dashboards and reports.
• Act as a data evangelist, teaching stakeholders best practices for data exploration and visualization, fostering a culture of data literacy and self-service analytics across the organization.
• Ensure data quality, governance, and accessibility for all business users.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Proven experience with providing data-driven insights and expertise in data modeling and analytical insights.
• Is passionate about empowering others, embracing the philosophy of "teaching people to fish."
• Has significant experience in analytics engineering, data modeling, and self-service BI tools.
• Combines technical expertise with strong communication and teaching skills.
• Thrives in a collaborative environment and enjoys bridging the gap between technical teams and business stakeholders.
• Proficient in English, verbally and in writing.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Stable
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
