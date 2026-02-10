Analytics Engineer to a Leading Company!
Are you a data-driven talent with experience in transforming business needs into tangible data products? Then you now have the opportunity to shape the future of digital infrastructure by becoming our next Analytics Engineer. Apply today - we'd love to hear from you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a leading digital infrastructure and data communication provider in Northern Europe. They are in an exciting phase of growth and are now looking for you to strengthen their Data and AI capabilities and contribute to making their colleagues even more data-driven.
You are offered:
• A 6-months consultant assignment with possibility for extension.
• To work in a dynamic and forward-thinking industry.
• Be involved in building and developing data and AI capabilities.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As an Analytics Engineer, you will be an essential part of our clients Data & AI Center of Excellence. Your mission will be to transform complex data into insights that drive the business forward. You will work closely with various parts of the organization to understand their needs and then create tangible data products that help them better understand their network, market coverage, competitors, sales, financials, and investments - and much more.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We are looking for someone with strong analytical skills who enjoys working at the intersection of technology and business. You have experience in:
• Working with data analysis and visualization.
• Translating business needs into technical solutions.
• Creating and maintaining data pipelines.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from the telecom industry.
• Hands-on experience with Snowflake, dbt, and Power BI.
• Familiarity with technologies such as Azure ML, Gitlab, and Prefect.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Supportive
• Orderly
• Responsible
We value your ability to collaborate, communicate clearly, and take initiative. You are a problem-solver with a strong drive to deliver results. If this sounds like your next challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
