Analytical chemist
Stena Metall Aktiebolag / Kemistjobb / Halmstad Visa alla kemistjobb i Halmstad
2026-06-24
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stena Metall Aktiebolag i Halmstad
Do you want to work with experts and create value to our business? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
We are now looking for an Analytical chemist to join us!
At Stena Recycling Group we handle six million tons of materials in our recycling operations every year. Knowing in detail, the contents of this material flow are crucial.
Our development teams work broadly across all areas within Stena Recycling Group, from waste classifications and water purification to recycling of plastics, wind turbines and batteries. We support the circular economy!
Your Passion for chemistry
As an Analytical chemist in our R&D department, you will be part of a team of currently nine people. Together we are building up our internal analysis capacity at our laboratory in Halmstad. You will be responsible for developing new analysis methods and new processes from a low or medium technical readiness level to implementation in full-scale. You will work with a high degree of independence but also transfer your knowledge to lab staff who will receive new analysis methods and working methods from you.
We are only getting started on our journey to develop our laboratory in Halmstad. There is strong potential for you to develop together with us, for example the classification of waste materials but also regarding PFAS regulation.
You will report to the Material and Analysis Manager and will be placed in Halmstad.
It starts with you!
You have an MSc preferably in analytical chemistry or matching competence and at least 5 years of work experience, alternatively PhD in a relevant area. You have worked hands-on with method development and ways of working related to water and environmental analyses.
In addition, you are:
a team player with great communication skills, action oriented with delivery focus and a can-do attitude
curious by nature and courageous to question the ordinary
a person with the ability to operate independently
You will be working in cross-functional and international teams including external stakeholders. Professional language skills in English is required. Swedish is optional. Driver's license is a requirement.
At Stena Recycling Group, we know that people make the difference. You will have the opportunity to grow and develop as an individual but also together with your teams.
Hope we have caught your attention. Join our ride today and help us, by using your potential, to make a difference and form a sustainable tomorrow! We look forward to your application as soon as possible, selection will be running continuously. We do background check in the recruitment process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stena Metall Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556138-8371)
Stjärnarpsvägen 1 (visa karta
)
302 62 HALMSTAD Arbetsplats
Stena Metall Kontakt
Rekryteringsspecialist
Christina Johansson +46104458613 Jobbnummer
9976828