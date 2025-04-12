Analysis Leader
The Product Verification team is dedicated to the design and development of innovative solutions for commercial engines. We are seeking an experienced Analysis Leader to help guide the development of sustainable aerospace engines. In this role, you will have the opportunity to lead a team of skilled solid mechanics professionals, while also performing advanced mechanical simulations yourself. Your work will contribute to the future of aerospace technology by driving the design and verification of critical engine components.
This dual role combines leadership and hands-on technical analysis, where you will be responsible for leading and planning the work of your team while also performing high-level mechanical simulations. Your leadership skills will be instrumental in fostering a collaborative team environment, and your expertise in solid mechanics and tools like ANSYS and Python will allow you to handle complex technical challenges in structural mechanics and scripting.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and manage a Solid Mechanics team, ensuring timely and high-quality project deliverables.
Assure proper documentation of technical results and present findings both internally and externally.
Work within multidisciplinary teams focused on designing and developing jet engine structures, including new technologies and features.
Drive the dimensioning and verification of engine components through Finite Element (FE) analysis, addressing strength, fatigue, fracture mechanics, and dynamic analysis, utilizing ANSYS and in-house tools.
Ensure the continuous airworthiness of certified products by analyzing field events and proposing corrective actions.
Develop and implement custom Python scripts and tools to improve engineering processes.
Contribute to the development of new analysis methods and tools.
Cultivate a workplace culture that promotes safety, innovation, openness, care, respect, and ownership.
Qualifications:
Master's Degree in Applied Mechanics or a related field.
Proven ability to inspire, motivate, and guide team members toward achieving shared goals.
Extensive experience with ANSYS software for mechanical analysis.
Proficiency in Python, with the ability to automate processes, analyze data, and develop custom engineering solutions.
A strong passion for the aerospace industry and a deep interest in the development of advanced engines.
In-depth knowledge of solid mechanics, material science, and the application of these principles in aerospace.
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Desirable Qualifications:
Knowledge of manufacturing processes, including both traditional and additive manufacturing.
Proficiency in Swedish is considered a plus.
Personal Skills:
Leadership is a key strength in this role; you should have a strong passion for planning, organizing, and guiding a team.
You should possess a deep understanding of solid mechanics, including structural analysis, fatigue, fracture mechanics, and dynamic analysis.
A problem-solving mindset is essential, along with a proactive approach to overcoming technical challenges and advancing innovative solutions.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
