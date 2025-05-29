Analysis Engineer (all genders) to Beyond Gravity Linköping
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Beyond Gravity is not your typical space company. We're a unique blend of agility, speed, and innovation, fusing a start-up mindset with decades of industry expertise and a track record of 100% mission success. Our dynamic team of over 1700 professionals, spread across 13 locations in six countries, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is technically feasible. We're not just building crucial products for the satellites and launchers industry, we're helping to improve life on earth.
Your Crew
We at PAS and Separation System Engineering in Linköping, part of the PAS and Separation System organization, are today a team of about 50 people with different background profiles and areas of expertise such as Design Engineer, System Engineer, Analysis Engineer and Verification and Test Engineer. Together we are a strong team with a great sense of technology - we are responsible for the development, design, structural analysis and testing of our products. You will join us in changing and refining the way we work in an innovative industry with endless opportunities for improvement. You will be part of a dedicated team with the ambition to innovate space!
Your Mission
• Perform mechanical analyses of central tubes for spacecrafts and adapter systems, separation systems and dispenser systems that are used to launch spacecrafts.
• Strength analyses with static, dynamic, and thermal loads, stiffness and modal analyses, response analyses, buckling analyses, load capability analyses including non-linear contact problems, dimensioning of screw joints and damage tolerance analyses.
• Perform associated documentation
• Specifying, predicting, participating in, and evaluating tests (mainly static load tests as part of the product qualification), as well as correlation of the analysis model with the obtained test results
• Review models, analyses and documentation
• Present performed analyses for customers (mostly in English)
• Work in analysis tools such as Abaqus, Nastran, Femap and HyperWorks (write scripts in Python)
• Work in close collaboration with colleagues in smaller project groups
• Develop concepts and estimate price for marketing and sales
Your Story
Must's:
• Bachelor or Master of Science within Mechanical Engineering (or equivalent experience)
• Experience from mechanical analysis work
• Experience from writing technical reports
• Experience from FE (Finite Element) analysis
Nice to have's:
• Experience from analysis tools such as Abaqus, Nastran, Femap and HyperWorks, Python
• Experience from analysis of composite structures
• Experience from developing methods and processes
Why Beyond Gravity?
• To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
• You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
• We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!
• Overtime and travel compensation and you have the right to 25 days of vacation/year.
• Wellness allowance of 3000 SEK/year via the benefits portal Epassi.
• Lunch subsidy via Edenred, which means you are offered a card loaded with 1520 SEK/month.
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
For questions regarding the position, please contact: Fredrik Göransson
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Breno Silva | breno.silva@beyondgravity.com
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
