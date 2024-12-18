Analog electronics engineer
ICEpower is a world leading OEM supplier of finished audio amplifiers and amplifier/power supply modules. ICEpower was started as a supplier of class d amplifier modules to the audio industry but has developed into a supplier of complete products including class d amplifiers, power supplies and advanced digital circuitry with network streaming, DSPs and power over ethernet. ICEpower has grown fast since 2016 and now employs in total over 100 people where most are situated in Søborg, Copenhagen. ICEpower produces by external manufacturers in Thailand.
ICEpower AB, in Helsingborg, is a development office within the mother company. We need to expand our work force with more engineers that can work with development and testing.
The tasks are to design analog/power electronics circuitry using simulation and testing, to draw schematics in Orcad, to handle documentation for mass production, to test amplifiers and power supplies for audio performance, robustness, EMI, thermal capabilities etc.
The person we are looking for is an electronics engineer with a few years of experience in using discrete components and designing analog circuitry.
