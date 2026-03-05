Amanuensis Machine Learning
2026-03-05
Luleå University of Technology experiences rapid growth with world-leading expertise within several research areas. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, the public sector and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has an annual turnover of just over SEK 2.3 billion. We have more than 1,800 employees and nearly 21,600 students.The Machine Learning group at the Department of Computer Science, Electrical and Space Engineering at Luleå University of Technology is now looking for students with experience in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning (ML), and Web Development to work on a project focusing on:
• Intelligent Scheduling of Atmosphere/Ionosphere Observations and Experiments
You will have the opportunity to work and collaborate with researchers in Artificial Intelligence at Luleå University of Technology, and Researchers at EISCAT in tasks that include:
• Data engineering and web scraping
• Training and evaluating ML models
• Connecting real-time streamed data with predictive models
Duties
Typical job duties for this position will focus on tasks related to:
• Collecting historical data from various sources, and collating them into datasets suitable for the training and evaluation of predictive models
• Training and evaluating predictive machine learning models on historical data from varied modalities
• Connecting real-time streams of geophysical data with trained models
Qualifications and experience
To be eligible for the position, you must be enrolled as a student in a university program and have experience in applied artificial intelligence, data engineering, and programming. You should be interested in working across the entire machine learning pipeline.
Since part of the work involves communicating results in English with colleagues and research partners, it is a benefit if you can express yourself well both orally and in writing in English. You are also expected to be able to take your own initiative and work independently.
Hourly wage/compensation
For all assignments, you will receive an hourly wage as well as valuable work experience for your CV. Hourly pay depends on the level of difficulty of the tasks:
Level 2: SEK 171/hour (equivalent to approximately SEK 28,200/month for full-time work).
Information
Employment as an amanuensis is limited in time up to 12 months, with the possibility of extension for another year. The employment covers - on average - 20% of full-time work per month. The workload may vary over time and by agreement. The goal is to distribute the work so that it is compatible with your studies.
For further information, please contact György Kovacs, gyorgy.kovacs@ltu.se
, 0730773404
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer, 0920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, 0920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
Application
We prefer that you apply for the position via the application button below, attaching a personal letter and a CV/resumé along with copies of verified diplomas. Please mark your application with the reference number below. Both the application and diplomas must be written in Swedish or English.
Final day to apply: 26 March 2026
