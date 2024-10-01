Alten Industry - Electronics & Hardware Design Engineer
2024-10-01
ARE YOU PASSIONATE ABOUT ELECTRONICS AND EXCITED ABOUT PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT?
Do you have a strong technical interest and enjoy tackling challenges and solving problems collaboratively? If so, we want you on our team!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. Here's what you can expect when you join us:
TECHNOLOGICAL CHALLENGES: Work with cutting-edge technology in exciting projects across various industries, including Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector, and Life Sciences.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT: INFLUENCE YOUR OWN GROWTH WITH A WIDE RANGE OF ASSIGNMENTS. BENEFIT FROM PERSONALIZED TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES THROUGH YOUR INDIVIDUAL TRAINING BUDGET, USABLE IN OUR INTERNAL ALTEN ACADEMY or on external courses.
INSPIRING COMMUNITY: JOIN INTERNAL NETWORKS LIKE ALTEN SPORTS AND WOMEN@ALTEN. PARTICIPATE IN OUR TECH WEEKS to learn from and share experiences with your colleagues.
WORK-LIFE BALANCE: Enjoy three extra days off per year. We offer benefits like pension plans, insurances, and wellness grants, all under a collective agreement.
SUPPORTIVE LEADERSHIP: Our leaders provide coaching and guidance to help you reach your goals.
CONTRIBUTE TO A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE: Be part of projects that drive technological advancements and promote sustainability.
YOUR ROLE AS AN ELECTRONICS/MECHATRONICS ENGINEER
As an Electronics/Mechatronics Engineer at ALTEN, you will:
DEVELOP INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY: Collaborate with mechanical engineers, firmware developers, and software developers to create state-of-the-art solutions.
SHARE YOUR EXPERTISE: Contribute knowledge in areas such as design, quality, production, and sourcing.
DRIVE TECHNOLOGICAL SHIFTS: Participate in missions that advance technology in fields like autonomous vehicles, electrification, and wireless communication.
ENGAGE IN THE FULL PRODUCT LIFECYCLE: Be involved from designing complete products to their delivery.
ASSUME KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: Manage mechatronics design-including schematic design, component selection, supplier communication, testing, production support, certifications, software implementation, debugging, and testing of mechatronic systems.
WORK CLOSELY WITH PRODUCTION: Play a crucial role from the concept phase until the product reaches the market, combining new development with product maintenance.
EXPLORE SPECIALIZED AREAS, such as:
High/Low Voltage Systems
Designing and Programming Microcontrollers
PCB Design using software like Altium
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR
We are seeking
ELECTRONICS/MECHATRONICS ENGINEERS at all levels of experience-from junior engineers with a few years of experience to very senior professionals.
QUALIFICATIONS FOR MECHATRONICS ENGINEERS:
STRONG KNOWLEDGE in development, debugging, and testing of mechatronic systems
PROFICIENCY IN C/C++ and firmware development
DESIRABLE EXPERIENCE:
Knowledge of hydrogen fuel cells, battery packs, and e-mobility
Proficiency in CAD tools such as Altium Designer and OrCAD
Practical experience with measuring tools like oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, and vector network analyzers
Familiarity with programming languages like VHDL and software such as MATLAB/Simulink
QUALIFICATIONS FOR ELECTRONICS/HARDWARE DESIGN ENGINEERS:
STRONG KNOWLEDGE in electronics design and electronics verification
Experience in developing complete products from concept to volume production is a plus
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:
PASSIONATE ABOUT TECHNOLOGY: A strong interest in electronics and product development
COLLABORATIVE TEAM PLAYER: Enjoy working in a team environment and solving problems together
PROACTIVE AND INNOVATIVE: Ability to take initiative and think creatively
EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILLS: Ability to convey ideas effectively to colleagues and clients
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT, and Life Sciences, with over
57,000 EMPLOYEES IN MORE THAN 30 COUNTRIES. WE ARE A GLOBAL PLAYER WITH A LOCAL PRESENCE, BOASTING 1,400 COMMITTED COLLEAGUES in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north of Sweden. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain for some of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector, and Life Sciences.
For four consecutive years, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by
KARRIÄRFÖRETAGEN, an award recognizing employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
READY TO JOIN US?
If you're excited about this opportunity and believe you're the perfect match, we'd love to hear from you! Apply today and become a part of our dynamic team at ALTEN. Ersättning
