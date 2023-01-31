Algorithm Engineer
Do you want to transform how humans interact with machines? If your answer is yes, keep on reading because we are looking for Algorithm Engineers for our Wearable Solutions and Automotive departments!
We develop eye tracking technology aiming to improve human-machine interaction. The applications are found in a wide variety of areas such as:
VR/AR headsets, where eye tracking improves headset performance as well as user experience
Gaming, where our platforms provide an improved and immersive experience
Automotive, where Tobii's DMS system help save lives in traffic
Education, where eye trackers are used to assess literacy and to monitor levels of distraction
Assistive technology that enables hands free computer interaction for people with communication disabilities
Research to understand human behaviour, attention, and intention
Role and Responsibilities
As an Algorithm Engineer, you will work with computer vision, machine learning and algorithm development in a scrum team that enjoys collaborating, learning, improving and most of all delivering solutions that help our customers reach their goals. The main purpose of this role is to take responsibility for the algorithm development together with other algorithm developers in the team.
Your days will be filled with:
Designing, developing and improving computer vision and machine learning based algorithms
Evaluating algorithms on large datasets to find performance bottlenecks
Implementing C++ production code
Optimizing code to meet performance, memory, and timing requirements
Keeping up to date with the latest research results in the area of computer vision and machine learning
To be successful in this role we believe you have:
A MSc or PhD in engineering physics, computer science, mathematics or equivalent
Good knowledge of C++
(Preferred) Experience in Python programming
(Preferred) Skills and experience with machine learning
The person we are looking for is eager to learn new things and solve complex problems in a teamwork environment. We also think that you are proactive and like to get things done.
Being a Tobiian
We believe in diversity and equal opportunity. At Tobii we want you to be yourself and we welcome applicants from all walks of life. It's all about passion, innovation and making things real. Each day is different here at Tobii, hopefully, this is something that motivates you! We want you to be comfortable at work so come in wearing high heels or flip flops as long as you feel that's who you want to be, we're looking for a good personal fit and believe that diversity is the spice of life!
Do you want to be part of defining our future products?
