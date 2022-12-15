Algorithm Developers within Autonomous Vehicles and Computer Vision
2022-12-15
Hi! We are now looking for you who are passionate about Algorithm development, Autonomous Vehicles and Computer Vision to join our team of driven professionals working with the latest technology. If you're currently on the look-out for new challenges - we are the perfect match for you!
What we offer you:
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness. ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
Your role as Algorithm Development Engineer:
The team is now looking to grow and strengthen the department with skilled Algorithm Developers towards our Autonomous Vehicles and Computer Vision customers. The projects could be both on-site and for inhouse projects.
Usually, you have a strong background within C++ and Python and have a strong interest in signal and image processing. For many roles it is meriting to have a background working with sensors or sensor data such as radar, lidar, visual or thermal but also localization.
It is a wide a very interesting field so we see that you can come from many different backgrounds and fit many different roles. Feel free to reach out to the recruitment team with any questions.
Who we are looking for:
Algorithm Developer - As an algorithm developer you usually have a strong C++ background with good knowledge in Python. You have previously worked with signal or image processing, sensors or sensor fusion in some form.
Function Developer - As Function Developer within ADAS you usually have a strong Matlab/Simulink background with knowledge within C/C++ development. You have previously worked within the automotive domain or have a strong interest in the technology area.
Data Engineer - We think you have a strong background within C++ and Python. You probably have experience of SQL or other databases. You might also have experience in maintenance of CI/CD using GitLab.
Software Architect - As an architect you come from a strong background within software development. You usually have knowledge and experience from working with safety critical real time embedded control system as well as being a technical lead and software architecture.
We handle the applications on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to contact us today - we believe in growing together!
Due to Christmas holidays, we will go through the applications in the beginning of January. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
About ALTEN:
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 45,000 employees in over 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Telecom, Industry, Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Life Science. In Sweden, we are over 1300 committed employees with 11 offices in 10 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fourth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen 2023, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
