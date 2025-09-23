Air Freight Specialist
Maersk Sverige AB / Speditörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla speditörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Maersk Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Årjäng
, Munkedal
, Strömstad
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
At Maersk, we have big plans for logistics and services. Our ambition is nothing less than to become the global leader in Integrated Logistics, offering a truly seamless end-to-end service that makes trade more simple and easier than ever.
If you love air freight in any aspect, starting from quoting, operations, searching solutions and facing unexpected challenges typical for air - come join our Air Freight Team!
Air Freight Specialist
We offer
In the role of Air Freight Specialist, you will play a key role in our air freight team, handling end-to-end operations. You will be responsible for the operational execution of air export/import shipments and be in daily contact with customers and vendors. You will also focus on the overall accuracy of revenue and cost allocation on shipment level.
You will work with passionate and dedicated colleagues in a team that has a collaborative and commercial mindset, supported to grow, and excel in their careers.
Key Responsibilities
In the role of Air Freight Specialist you will have the opportunity to:
Handle the end-to-end shipment process in both import and export air freight shipments (including Dangerous Goods)
Arrange airline bookings with our core carrier partners and gateways
Arrange pre- and on-carriage with our trucking partners
Align with our customs partner to make sure all shipments are cleared as per local legislations
Ensure shipments are filed timely and accurately in our operational systems
Update shipment milestones in our operational systems to guarantee data quality towards our customers
Ensure specific customer requirements are met (transit time, carrier selection, routings etc.)
Monitoring of shipments to provide proactive update to our customers and to solve potential operational disruptions
Coordinate with the commercial organization on customer commitments and forecasts
Perform Knowledge Exchange with the sales and account management to ensure customer satisfaction
Calculate quotes on ad-hoc shipments and perform vendor negotiations
Ensure accuracy of revenue and cost calculation on shipment level
Who we are looking for
To be successful in this role, we believe you bring the following competencies and experiences:
Air Freight / Forwarding experience
Air product knowledge and experience
Dangerous Goods Cat. 3 (preferred)
Visionary and strategic thinking
Customer centric mindset
Problem solving skills
Proficient in English
If you are looking for a positive change in your career and you are ready for this challenging new chapter, we look forward to receiving your application!
At Maersk we value the diversity of our talent and will always strive to recruit the best person for the job. We value diversity in all its forms, including - but not limited to - gender, age, nationality, race, sexual orientation, disability or religious beliefs. We are proud of our diversity and see it as a genuine source of strength for building high performing teams.
The location for this role is Göteborg, Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Maersk Sverige AB
(org.nr 556241-3434)
Hangövägen 29 (visa karta
)
115 41 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9521908