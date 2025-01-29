AI Software Engineer to Vidhance - Form the Future of Mobile Video
2025-01-29
Imagine working on cutting-edge AI solutions that redefine how people capture, view, and share their most important moments. At Vidhance, you're not just joining a team - you're joining a movement to shape the future of video technology. If you thrive on innovation, crave a role where your ideas come to life, and want to work with global tech giants, this is your chance. We look forward to receiving your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Vidhance specializes in enhancing video quality on mobile devices and other camera-equipped platforms. Through advanced AI-powered stabilization, tracking, and image optimization, the company enables professional-grade videos even under the toughest conditions. Ensuring seamless zoom and object tracking, its technology delights millions of users while empowering some of the world's most renowned tech companies. But they are more than just technology - they thrive on collaboration, innovation, and lots of fun. They are constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible, with a shared vision of delivering jaw-dropping video experiences.
This is not your ordinary engineering position - it's your opportunity to lead the charge in creating innovative, AI-enhanced video solutions. As part of Team Iron (a tight-knit crew of seven brilliant minds), you'll collaborate with Software Engineers, a Product Manager, and a User Researcher in an environment filled with laughter, innovation, and occasional friendly debates over the best pizza toppings.
Your mission? To experiment, prototype, and transform ambitious ideas into reality. You won't be stuck churning out code, instead, you'll focus on creativity, rapid prototyping, and exploring groundbreaking AI technologies.
This is a consultancy role where you will be employed by Academic Work and work on assignment at Vidhance. The position is full-time and long-term, with excellent potential for a permanent hire directly at Vidhance.
Why Join Vidhance?
Shape the Future of Mobile Video
• Work on transformative AI solutions that set new standards in mobile video technology
• See your ideas evolve from concept to implementation
Freedom to Innovate
• Embrace a culture of experimentation where your creativity is celebrated
• Participate in Tech Exploration Days to fuel your personal growth
Professional Development
• Gain end-to-end experience, from AI algorithm development to mobile platform integration
• Hone your expertise in AI/ML, video processing, and cutting-edge technologies
Make a Global Impact
• Watch your innovations reach millions of devices worldwide
• Play a pivotal role in driving product direction and technical decisions
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This is an environment where ideas are tested fast, feedback is immediate, and the cycle of innovation never stops. Some ideas soar, others don't, but every day is an adventure.
• Invent and prototype new AI-enhanced video solutions
• Quickly build proof-of-concepts to validate ideas
• Explore and implement cutting-edge AI technologies
• Develop end-to-end solutions, from algorithm design to mobile integration
• Inspire the team with fresh ideas and technological possibilities
• Drive technical decisions and architecture for new products
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has an engineering degree with a technical focus
• Has experience working with product development
• Is experienced in AI/ML frameworks (TensorFlow, PyTorch) and applying AI to real-world problems
• Thrives on innovation and has experience with rapid prototyping
• Comfortable working with various programming languages and platforms (Python, Kotlin and C++ is a plus)
• Is fluent in English
Bonus Points:
• Understands video processing or computer vision
• Comfortable speaking Swedish
Personal Traits:
• Creative and curious
• Optimistic and a "doer"
• Proactive and forward-thinking
Practical Details
• Location: Uppsala
• Workload: Full-time, 40 hours/week
• Travel: 2-3 trips per year
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
