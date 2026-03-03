AI Product & Visual Design Specialist
ABOUT SUDIO
At Sudio, we are building a global audio brand with the ambition to rank among the top five earphone brands worldwide within the next three years. We are scaling rapidly, expanding into new markets while continuously elevating our product experience and brand presence.
Our Design Department operates lean, fast, and digitally driven - combining industrial design thinking, brand development, and AI-powered workflows to create world-class products and visual content at speed.
We are now looking for an AI Product & Visual Design Specialist to join our Stockholm-based team.
THE ROLE
You will be part of our Design Department, working across product concept development, visual direction, packaging, and AI-driven mock-up production.
This is a highly creative and execution-focused role where speed, precision, and visual excellence are critical. You will use AI tools and advanced rendering workflows to rapidly develop concepts, produce high-quality product visuals, and support launches across multiple markets.
You will help redefine how a modern design department works - using AI not as a supplement, but as a core production engine.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Product Concept & Visual Development
Develop product concepts aligned with Sudio's brand DNA.
Create high-quality product visualizations and renderings for internal and external use.
Rapidly iterate design directions using AI-assisted workflows.
Contribute to defining future product aesthetics and visual identity.
AI-Driven Content Creation
Use generative AI tools to create product mockups, lifestyle visuals, and launch imagery.
Produce fast, scalable visual assets for marketing, e-commerce, and presentations.
Continuously optimize creative workflows using emerging AI technologies.
Test and implement new AI tools to increase output speed and quality.
Packaging & Brand Integration
Design packaging aligned with Sudio's premium and minimal aesthetic.
Generate packaging mockups and visual launch materials.
Ensure product, packaging, and campaign visuals form a cohesive brand expression.
Process & Execution
Maintain structured design files and visual asset libraries.
Manage project timelines and deliverables efficiently.
Contribute to building a scalable, AI-native design workflow within the department.
REQUIREMENTS
Strong portfolio demonstrating high-quality visual output and aesthetic judgment.
Proven ability to produce premium-level renderings and mockups.
Experience using AI tools for visual generation, concept development, or content creation.
Strong sense of form, proportion, and brand alignment.
Self-driven, fast-moving, and comfortable in a high-growth environment.
Collaborative mindset with strong communication skills.
Swedish is not required.
WHO YOU ARE
You are visually sharp and execution-oriented.
You understand how AI can dramatically increase creative velocity.
You care about aesthetics, brand coherence, and speed.
You are excited about building a global design-driven brand.
HOW TO APPLY
Send your application and portfolio to career@sudio.com
.
