AI Native Software Engineer - Angular
Eliq AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Eliq AB i Göteborg
Hi there!
Shape how AI-native engineering builds the products millions of people use to understand their energy.
Most engineering teams still treat AI coding tools as a productivity add-on bolted onto business-as-usual development. At Eliq, we're building a true agentic engineering team, and we're looking for an AI-Native Software Engineer to join the cross-functional team behind our app and our modular, white-label web platform — orchestrating AI agents, not hand-cranking every line of code, to turn ideas into shipped features.
This is a role for a curious, hands-on builder who enjoys orchestrating AI agents and verifying their work, rather than typing every line themselves. You'll have the space and support to take initiative, contribute to Product and UX/UI decisions, and see the direct results of your work.
You'll be operating in a small, high-ownership team building the platform that powers 30+ utilities across 13 European markets. This is not a role where you wait for a fully-specced ticket — it's about orchestrating agents, verifying their output, and owning features end to end.
This role reports to Engineering Manager Hadi Tavakoli and will collaborate closely with Product and Design teams.
What You'll Do
Agentic Orchestration: Direct AI coding agents to design, build, test, and ship features — centered on Angular + Capacitor, extending into .NET when a feature demands it.
Verify AI output rigorously against types, tests, and real data, so hallucinations are driven to zero and releases are production-ready.
Feature & Bug Ownership: Take full ownership of features and bugs end to end — gather information about the problem, design the solution, build it, and test the quality of the finished work.
White-Label Reusability: Build configurable, reusable components for our white-label platform that scale cleanly across many branded instances.
Cross-Team Collaboration: Work closely with product managers, UI/UX designers, and QA — proactively pulling in the information you need, meeting clients and internal teams directly, and helping shape Product and UX decisions along the way.
Who You Are
Curious about AI tooling and motivated to get genuinely good at directing it, not just using it.
Comfortable being hands-on orchestrating, prompting, and verifying agents yourself rather than waiting on someone else to build it.
Strong sense of ownership, able to take initiative and move features forward even when not everything is defined.
Solid Angular + TypeScript fundamentals, enough to review, debug, and trust AI-generated code. We weigh AI-orchestration ability and frontend judgement over raw years of experience.
A verification mindset: types, tests, reading the docs, checking against real data.
Open to using AI agents to navigate .NET backend work, even without deep backend experience.
Comfortable working closely across Engineering, Product, Design, and QA, contributing your perspective rather than waiting for instructions.
Bonus If You Bring
Experience with Capacitor / Ionic or other hybrid mobile frameworks.
Experience with white-label or modular application architecture.
Familiarity with API design.
Why This Role
Make a Real Impact – Help energy utilities/retail and other industries accelerate the clean energy transition while improving end-customer experience.
Shape how an AI-native engineering team actually works at Eliq.
25 business days of annual vacation.
Annual team events together with our colleagues from Sweden, UK, and Lithuania.
Wellness and education allowance.
📍 Location
This is a small team co-located in the same office in Gothenburg, Sweden, so the expectation would be that you're keen to work in the office most of the time. We do have a company policy of flexible working hours and hybrid work (Mondays, Thursdays, and the 3rd day of your choice are in-office days for the team).
If you read this far, it's time to apply:
We think you're excited to work with a team that moves fast, takes risks, and comes to work every day motivated to build solutions that impact millions of people. You don't need to tick every box. If this role excites you, we'd still love to hear from you.
Please apply with your CV in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eliq AB
(org.nr 556763-2699) Jobbnummer
10001236