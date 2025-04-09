AI Engineer
AstraZeneca AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-04-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have expertise in, and passion for AI? Would you like to apply your AI modelling expertise in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? Then AstraZeneca might be the place for you!
As an AI Engineer, you will contribute to the development and implementation of AI solutions across a variety of domains. Your work will involve designing and building AI systems that process and analyse diverse types of data, from structured datasets, to text, multimedia content. You'll engage in enhancing machine learning pipelines and explore different AI technologies and methodologies whilst deployed as a team member on portfolio use cases within Enterprise AI Services.
Accountabilities:
Machine Learning
* Assist in designing and implementing machine learning models for various applications.
* Support tasks involved in building and maintaining machine learning pipelines.
* Help improve model performance using techniques such as optimisation and efficiency enhancements.
* Participate in data and model validation and ensure high data quality standards.
Software Engineering
* Contribute to the development of reusable software components and APIs for AI solutions.
* Assist in constructing scalable systems for data management and processing.
* Participate in writing clean, maintainable, and well-documented code to support AI projects.
Cloud & Infrastructure
* Learn and assist in setting up cloud-based architectures for AI model deployment.
* Support the development of automated processes for the continuous integration and deployment of AI models.
* Contribute to optimising AI systems for performance, cost, and scalability.
* Assist in containerisation using tools like Docker and Kubernetes and help set up monitoring for deployed systems.
Specialist Areas
* Explore different AI technologies, such as computer vision, natural language processing, and predictive analytics.
* Engage in learning activities and projects that enhance your understanding of specialised AI applications.
* Support the integration of AI technologies into broader business solutions.
Required Skills
Machine Learning
* Strong expertise in either optimisation, predictive modelling, computer vision or natural language processing
* Experience with ML frameworks (PyTorch, TensorFlow)
* Understanding of transformer architectures and attention mechanisms
* Knowledge of model optimisation and compression techniques
Software Engineering
* Degree in Computer Science, ML, or related field
* Proficiency in Python and software engineering best practices
* Strong understanding of data structures and algorithms
* Knowledge of API design and development
Cloud & Infrastructure
* Experience with major cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP)
* Understanding of containerisation and orchestration (Docker, Kubernetes)
* Knowledge of MLOps tools and practices
* Experience with CI/CD pipelines and automation
* Understanding of scalability and reliability patterns
Desirable Qualifications
Machine Learning
* Experience with foundation models (CLIP, Stable Diffusion, SAM)
* Knowledge of ML monitoring and observability
* Experience with real-time inference optimisation
Software Engineering
* Contributions to open-source ML projects or libraries
* Knowledge of software design patterns
Cloud & Infrastructure
* Experience with ML deployment platforms (KubeFlow, MLflow)
* Knowledge of serverless architecture patterns
* Experience with infrastructure-as-code (Terraform, CloudFormation)
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we follow the science to explore and innovate. We are working towards treating, preventing, modifying and even curing some of the world's most complex diseases. We are committed to making a difference by fusing data and technology with the latest scientific innovations to achieve the next wave of breakthroughs. We are driven by our shared belief in What Science Can Do. A belief in its potential to redefine what's possible. We are always listening and learning from people who live with the diseases our medicines treat. It enables us to better understand their needs and, ultimately, diagnose and design the right treatments to impact patients' lives.
What's next?
If you're ready to embark on this exciting journey, please submit your application by April 27th at the latest. Applications will be screened on a continues basis.
Additional information
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
Make a move to Global Gothenburg: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-Iqbb4aw38 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-224135". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Jobbnummer
9276965