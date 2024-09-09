AI developer
Synteda AB assist companies to embrace the era of artificial intelligence and Computer Vision effectively and take advantage of its vast possibilities by delivering innovative solutions. We understand how Computer Vision and AI can benefit the society. We stand ready to use our expertise to facilitate businesses in their journey into the era of AI. We work with several clients with various industry fields in close collaboration with top universities in Sweden.
Synteda is actively working on several unique products and solutions in various fields. Dream-innovate-create is our work process were our ideas go through different stages. We create successful solutions by checking feasibility of our product idea (POC) and develop our solution working with agile methodologies until we reach a complete full-scale product.
Synteda has a core team of highly qualified experts that provide assessment to identify challenges and explore different ideas to enhance effectiveness and develop specific algorithms to overcome company challenges. Synteda is built on ethical awareness, curiosity, transparency, respect, participation and last but not least science.
Synteda is growing rapidly and we are looking for a talented AI developer to join our team of experts.
Responsibilities
Work on our various platforms and customer assignments.
Design and implement algorithms for cutting edge products and platforms.
Develop advanced computer vision and AI techniques .
Design, implementation and optimization of AI algorithms.
Innovate and enforce IPR protection.
Validate, analyze and evaluate models.
Perform research, analysis and modeling on data.
Algorithm training, validation and testing.
Collaborate with cross-functional team members.
Required skills
Bachelor's, Master's, or Ph.D. degree in computer science or similar.
Programming experience in combination of Python, C#, C/C++, Spark, Java/Scala.
Knowledge of scientific computing language such as Matlab or R.
Strong knowledge in machine learning, deep learning, data science and computer vision.
Experience with analytics and image processing.
Experience with Neural networks and deep learning frameworks such as Torch, Tensorflow or PyTorch.
Experience with Python-based image and video manipulation frameworks (e.g. OpenCV, SciPy, Scikit-image, Pillow, Mahotas, Matplotlib, SimpleITK).
Good knowledge of cloud such as Google Cloud Platform, AWS and Azure.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written is required.
Advantage with Swedish.
