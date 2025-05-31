AI Data Software Engineer to Tutus Data
Tutus is a Swedish company, founded in 1992, and has since been developing high-quality network encryption solutions for the military, government agencies, and enterprises operating in environments that require a high level of secure communication. Due to increasing demand for their products and the company's growth, they are now looking for an AI Data Software Engineer who is passionate about generative AI, data and security. Exciting, right? Read on!
Tutus is the leading provider of government-approved and certified IT security products in Sweden, steadily advancing toward its goal of becoming a leading supplier of approved IT security solutions not only in Sweden but also within the EU. Tutus offers advanced encryption products for organizations that take security seriously, with a portfolio spanning five key product and service categories: network security, secure smartphones, file encryption, secure video conferencing, and secure cloud services. Here, you will join a dynamic workplace with an open atmosphere, where engagement and technical expertise are highly valued.
As an AI Data & Software Engineer at Tutus Data, you will be responsible for data processing, building and training machine learning models, and developing AI-powered applications.
You are offered
• The opportunity to work in a field that is vital to Sweden's security.
• A company that manages the entire development process from start to finish, ensuring full control over both delivery and support.
• Excellent opportunities for professional growth, both in your role as AI Data & Software Engineer and within other technical areas.
• A company that prioritizes your development, including dedicated "innovation days" during the sprint cycle to focus on areas you want to grow in.
• A market-leading company with strong and stable customers.
• Competitive salary, bonuses, and excellent benefits.
Work tasks
Tutus Data is making a significant investment in its AI division and is looking for someone who wants to become a key player in their AI application initiatives. In this role, you will work closely with the deployment and optimization team and collaborate with their AI Deployment Engineer. The position will have a strong focus on research, prototyping, developing and training AI models, while continuously ensuring and considering security in data handling and the distribution process. Your main responsibilities will be,
• Collect, clean, and preprocess data to create high-quality datasets for training models.
• Develop, train, and evaluate machine learning models.
• Optimize and fine-tune models for performance and accuracy.
• Build and deploy AI applications utilizing these models in containerized environments.
• You have a relevant technical education, preferably in machine learning from a university or college.
• You have a couple of years of work experience in machine learning and frameworks such as TensorFlow or PyTorch.
• You have an advanced proficiency in Python or other AI-relevant programming languages.
• You have strong skills in data processing and manipulation and can independently use tools such as Pandas or NumPy.
• Experience with containerization technologies, preferably Docker or Kubernetes, as well as model evaluation and optimization.
• You speak and write fluently in English.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with NVIDIA's hardware and software stack (CUDA, cuDNN, TensorRT).
• Work experience in software development, preferably with languages such as C or C++.
• Ability to speak and understand Swedish, both in communication with customers and internal employees.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Goal oriented
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
We are looking for someone with a strong interest in generative AI, a keen eye for detail, and a passion for problem-solving. This role requires initiative, exploring opportunities, and guiding and assisting Tutus' customers, providing you with great opportunities to contribute and make an impact.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Employment at Tutus Data is classified under security regulations, and a security screening with background checks will therefore be conducted upon hiring, in accordance with Chapter 3 of the Security Protection Act (2018:585).
The process:
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Personality and problem-solving test
• In-depth interview with Academic Work
• Interviews with Tutus
• Security screening
• Reference checks + final decision
Tutus is a privately owned Swedish company, founded in 1992. The company boasts a high level of expertise and a broad technical spectrum, taking pride in managing critical national infrastructure and delivering societal benefits. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
