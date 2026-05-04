AI Business School Program Operator

Ecareer AB / Kulturjobb / Mölndal
2026-05-04


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AI Business School Program Operator
Global Performance Leadership - Student Flow, Program Delivery, Quality & Learning Outcomes
Company platform: Nordic Investin Group & sister companies Role type: Hands-on operator / builder / doer - not a status title Talent market: US-style performance expectations; global candidates welcome
Why This Role Exists
We are seeking a program operator who will ensure that AI Business School runs as a structured, scalable, high-performing education business.
Key focus areas include:

Students

Teachers

Scheduling

Quality

Learning materials

Program delivery

Measurable outcomes

About Nordic Investin Group
Nordic Investin Group and its sister companies operate across:

Education

AI

Legal services

Talent and staffing

Digital platforms

International expansion

Capital strategy

We are building a portfolio of practical, revenue-driven businesses, and we are looking for people who can transform unclear, slow, manual, or broken processes into efficient, reliable systems.
This is a global role. Candidates from any location are welcome. The position is designed for individuals who are comfortable with a US-style execution environment characterized by:

Speed

Ownership

Measurable output

Direct feedback

Accountability

The final employing entity, assignment scope, and sister-company placement will be shared following the interview process.
Your Mission
Own the operational execution of AI Business School programs end to end, including:

Class launches

Delivery quality

Student communication

Teacher coordination

Learning progress tracking

Continuous improvement cycles

Key Responsibilities
Coordinate student journeys from enrollment through completion and follow-up

Organize classes, sessions, teachers, calendars, materials, reminders, and logistics

Track student attendance, progress, satisfaction, and completion rates

Identify and resolve quality issues across content, teaching, communication, and operations

Support corporate programs, custom training, and scalable program formats

Create program dashboards to monitor performance, risks, and next actions

First 90 Days
Map the current program delivery process and identify operational gaps

Develop class-start and student-flow checklists

Implement student progress and satisfaction tracking

Improve at least one program flow with measurable gains in quality or speed

KPI Framework
Active student flow

Program completion rate

Student satisfaction (feedback, NPS, qualitative signals)

Class-start readiness

Issue resolution speed

Program revenue support

Who We Are Looking For
Strong program operations and education delivery mindset

A structured, service-aware, and performance-oriented approach

Ability to coordinate multiple moving parts without compromising quality

Comfort using AI tools, dashboards, and digital systems

Understanding that education must deliver outcomes, not only content

This Role Is Not Suitable If You
Require a fully defined role before taking action

Prefer meetings, opinions, and process over delivered results

Wait for instructions instead of driving next steps

Avoid accountability when metrics, deadlines, and deliverables are visible

Seek a status title rather than an operational mission

Selection Process
Intro conversation focused on pace, ownership, and execution history

Role-specific work sample or case assignment

Practical assessment based on real work scenarios

Reference checks with people who have seen you under pressure

Final discussion covering scope, expectations, and compensation

How to Apply
Submit a concise explanation of what you have:

Built

Solved

Sold

Improved

Delivered

Automated

Your application should demonstrate your ability to take responsibility and execute without waiting for permission. Provide clear evidence of results and impact.
Core Expectation
Take responsibility

Solve problems

Deliver work

Drive results beyond standard performance levels

Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7677372-1980462".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Ecareer AB (org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
Mölndals bro 7 (visa karta)
431 30  MÖLNDAL

Arbetsplats
Ecareer

Jobbnummer
9890622

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