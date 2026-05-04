AI Business School Program Operator
Ecareer AB / Kulturjobb / Mölndal Visa alla kulturjobb i Mölndal
2026-05-04
, Göteborg
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, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
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, Uddevalla
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AI Business School Program Operator
Global Performance Leadership - Student Flow, Program Delivery, Quality & Learning Outcomes
Company platform: Nordic Investin Group & sister companies Role type: Hands-on operator / builder / doer - not a status title Talent market: US-style performance expectations; global candidates welcome
Why This Role Exists
We are seeking a program operator who will ensure that AI Business School runs as a structured, scalable, high-performing education business.
Key focus areas include:
Students
Teachers
Scheduling
Quality
Learning materials
Program delivery
Measurable outcomes
About Nordic Investin Group
Nordic Investin Group and its sister companies operate across:
Education
AI
Legal services
Talent and staffing
Digital platforms
International expansion
Capital strategy
We are building a portfolio of practical, revenue-driven businesses, and we are looking for people who can transform unclear, slow, manual, or broken processes into efficient, reliable systems.
This is a global role. Candidates from any location are welcome. The position is designed for individuals who are comfortable with a US-style execution environment characterized by:
Speed
Ownership
Measurable output
Direct feedback
Accountability
The final employing entity, assignment scope, and sister-company placement will be shared following the interview process.
Your Mission
Own the operational execution of AI Business School programs end to end, including:
Class launches
Delivery quality
Student communication
Teacher coordination
Learning progress tracking
Continuous improvement cycles
Key Responsibilities
Coordinate student journeys from enrollment through completion and follow-up
Organize classes, sessions, teachers, calendars, materials, reminders, and logistics
Track student attendance, progress, satisfaction, and completion rates
Identify and resolve quality issues across content, teaching, communication, and operations
Support corporate programs, custom training, and scalable program formats
Create program dashboards to monitor performance, risks, and next actions
First 90 Days
Map the current program delivery process and identify operational gaps
Develop class-start and student-flow checklists
Implement student progress and satisfaction tracking
Improve at least one program flow with measurable gains in quality or speed
KPI Framework
Active student flow
Program completion rate
Student satisfaction (feedback, NPS, qualitative signals)
Class-start readiness
Issue resolution speed
Program revenue support
Who We Are Looking For
Strong program operations and education delivery mindset
A structured, service-aware, and performance-oriented approach
Ability to coordinate multiple moving parts without compromising quality
Comfort using AI tools, dashboards, and digital systems
Understanding that education must deliver outcomes, not only content
This Role Is Not Suitable If You
Require a fully defined role before taking action
Prefer meetings, opinions, and process over delivered results
Wait for instructions instead of driving next steps
Avoid accountability when metrics, deadlines, and deliverables are visible
Seek a status title rather than an operational mission
Selection Process
Intro conversation focused on pace, ownership, and execution history
Role-specific work sample or case assignment
Practical assessment based on real work scenarios
Reference checks with people who have seen you under pressure
Final discussion covering scope, expectations, and compensation
How to Apply
Submit a concise explanation of what you have:
Built
Solved
Sold
Improved
Delivered
Automated
Your application should demonstrate your ability to take responsibility and execute without waiting for permission. Provide clear evidence of results and impact.
Core Expectation
Take responsibility
Solve problems
Deliver work
Drive results beyond standard performance levels
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7677372-1980462". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ecareer AB
(org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
Mölndals bro 7 (visa karta
)
431 30 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Ecareer Jobbnummer
9890622