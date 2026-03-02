AI Automation Analyst
Swedbank AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Sundbyberg
2026-03-02
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Sundbyberg
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about shaping the future of business through AI-powered automation and strategic technology adoption?In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Discover and evaluate automation & AI use-cases with business stakeholders.
Translate vague ideas into structured requirements and solution concepts.
Design solutions using LLMs, Copilot Studio, Power Automate, cognitive services, and agentic workflows.
Support PoC/prototype creation to validate solution direction.
Contribute to documentation (requirements, PDD/SDD inputs, risk assessments).
Collaborate closely with analysts, developers, and the Product Owner to enable successful delivery.
Share knowledge and promote AI adoption across the organization.
What is needed in this role:
Experience in process analysis, automation discovery, or solution design.
Hands-on familiarity with Copilot Studio, Power Platform, Azure AI, or similar technologies.
Understanding of LLMs and practical AI use in business environments.
Strong analytical and communication skills; able to structure ambiguous problems.
Ability to drive technology adoption and work with cross-functional teams.
Solid planning and coordination abilities.
Preferred Qualifications:
Certifications or practical experience across multiple AI/automation platforms.
Understanding of governance and quality standards in automation.
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
" Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Laurynas Ptasnikas, your future leader
We look forward to your application at 31.03.2026 the latest.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-ZR1 #LI-HYBRID Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-25807-18446". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9770192