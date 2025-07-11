AI Accelerator Architect for Embedded Systems
2025-07-11
We are seeking a talented and driven AI Developer to join the team focusing on developing cutting-edge AI/ML solutions for mobile devices in the next generation wireless networks. This is an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of developing AI/ML solutions for mobile devices in the B5G/6G wireless networks. The successful candidate will have the chance to contribute to groundbreaking innovations and collaborate with leading experts in the field.
Responsibilities
Design and develop efficient AI/ML models and applications for deployment on mobile devices and user equipment.
Utilize state-of-the-art deep learning architectures like GNN, ResNets, Transformers, and other neural network models, optimizing them for on-device performance.
Integrate and optimize AI/ML models with mobile device hardware, including GPUs, specialized AI accelerators, and embedded systems.
Analyze and evaluate the performance of AI/ML models using various datasets and metrics, iterating and refining the models as needed.
Qualifications & experience
Ph.D. degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics, Control Theory, or related fields with a strong focus on AI/ML.
Extensive hands-on experience with AI/ML frameworks such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, MXNet, JAX, and proficiency in programming languages like Python.
Solid understanding of deep learning architectures, neural network design, and optimization techniques for efficient model deployment.
Familiarity with mobile device platforms, embedded systems, and hardware acceleration for AI/ML workloads, and knowledge of communication systems like 5G-NR and baseband signal processing algorithms is a strong plus.
Required skills/personal characteristics
Excellent problem-solving skills, demonstrated ability to learn quickly and adapt to new technologies and challenges, with the ability to handle challenges, work under pressure, and deliver results in a team-based environment,
Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in cross-functional and international teams.
