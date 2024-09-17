Agile Team Lead
2024-09-17
Who we are
At Telenor, we are here to connect you to what matters most, and by doing so, empower societies. As an employee, you will be part of a large, international organization that goes beyond customers - we want to play a key role in the societies we serve. Being connected can change your life, and we are serious about helping our services make the widest possible impact.
At Telenor Sweden, we take pride in being an international company with more than 1600 employees from different countries. At the same time, our tech teams have good balance in terms of gender equality.
We are looking for a driven person to join our Tribe Support team. Telenor is rapidly heading towards the digital future, and we are looking for people with a natural proactive drive who want to make a difference.
What you 'll do
As an Agile Team Lead for our Customer Care and Support team team, you will get the opportunity to manage your own team of developers, tech leads, QA engineers and testers, which will be working on enhancing our APIs for our Customer Care and support systems. You will collaborate with cross-functional product development teams and senior stakeholders in a fast-moving agile environment.
As an Agile Team Lead (ATL) you will:
* Grow a healthy, collaborative, continuously improving team culture drawing on an Agile mindset
* Be responsible for ensuring that the team improves estimates on development and testing plans
* Be responsible for planning initiatives which the mobile sales flow team
* You work collaboratively with all stakeholders, coordinating dependencies with other squads
* Continuously improve way of working from an incident handling point of view within the team i.e., lead postmortem workshops and refinement sessions to improve our way of work
* Lead the team in in any large incidents handling
Who are you
We are looking for an Agile team lead with knowledge and hands on experience from leading peers in large scale initiatives in an agile working environment:
* You have experience in managing successful team deliveries in roles such as scrum master or agile team lead
* Have a proven record of accomplishment of growing a healthy team culture and performance
* Have experience from Atlassian software suit such as JIRA and Confluence
To be successful in this role you will also contribute with
* You are a "go getter" and fearless problem solver that thrives in leading peers in large scale initiatives
* You understand the importance of good conflict management
* A Structured approach to work, with the ability to plan and organize projects
* Clarity in communication, both written and verbal in both English and Swedish
* A People-oriented mindset, with the ability to lead meetings with technical and business stakeholders
* You are comfortable with and can help guide others to deal with situations of conflict, ambiguity, and uncertainty.
* Bachelor's degree in business management, computer science or a related study, or equivalent experience
Our promise
A balanced workforce is key to our success. To ensure that, we are committed to fostering a working environment where our employees are supported and empowered in all areas of their work. We promise you a company eager to learn and rapidly adapt to a digital world where you will be welcomed into a skilled team of professional and knowledgeable colleagues. In addition, you will receive:
* A flexible way of work - We believe that flexibility and freedom to choose where and how to execute your work is a driver for performance, engagement, and work life balance. We also believe in the power of better together and that the team spirit develops when we meet and interact in person, therefore our offices act as magnets for collaboration, creativity, and company spirit
* A generous health and benefit package with for example wellness grant, health insurance," give me a break"-days, occupational pension and much more.
* Development programs to deepen your knowledge and broaden your competence.
Come join us now
If you would like to know more, please contact Daniel Messing at Daniel.messing@telenor.se
. Please do not send your CV via email as these will not be evaluated.
Good to know
According to Telenor's policy, we conduct background checks on the final candidate for all recruitments.
Application deadline: We evaluate candidates continuously so please apply today
