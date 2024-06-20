Afterschool Pedagogue/Trained Teacher Assistant PYP PE, temporary position
2024-06-20
Job description
The position is a temporary position working as a substitute from August 15-October 4, 2024, with the possibility of a prolongation for up to a year.
In this position you will work in the PYP (Primary Years Programme, ages 5-11) as a teacher assistant in Physical Education (PE) during school hours, combined with working in the After School Programme (Fritidshem) in the afternoons.
The working language and language of instruction at ISLK is English. The application must be written in English to be considered.Candidate selection and interviews will be held continuously during the recruitment process.Position
• To work in the After School Programme (Fritidshem) in a team with other pedagogoues. The team is responsible for planning and carrying out stimulating and challenging activities in a creative learning environment. You work in accordance with the Swedish curriculum for Fritidshem.
• To support in planning and implementing PYP PE curriculum
Qualification
• Certified After School Pedagogue or equivalent
• Trained Teacher Assistant
• Able to work both collaboratively and independently
• Previous experience of working in a multicultural and multilingual community
• Native English speaker or high proficiency in English
Desired
• Strong communication and collaboration skills, proven ability to work with different groups within and between departments
• Effective organisational skills to support planning and documentation, including time management
• Ability to support planning, teaching and developing curriculum within the standards and practices of the PYP and Fritidshem
Our offer to you
- A true international setting with colleagues and students from all over the world
- A stimulating work environment with motivated students
- A knowledgeable, caring, supportive and professional team of colleagues
- An outstanding network of IB colleagues and professional pathways to work all over the world
- Well-equipped and resourced facilities in a beautiful environment
- A supportive, knowledgeable and approachable leadership team and learning support team
As an employee in Lund Municipality, you are offered a range of benefits focused on balance, support, and health. Lund Municipality is a large organization with many opportunities for employee development. As an employee, you also gain access to our benefits portal where you can easily view and manage your benefits
About Us
ISLK - International School of Lund is an IB World School authorized to teach the IB Early Years Programme, Primary Years Programme and the Middle Years Programme. The school works in close collaboration with Katedralskolan where the IB Diploma Programme is offered. ISLK is a growing school and has approximately 430 students at the moment. More information about the school can be found at: https://lund.varbi.com/center/tool/position/672086/edit/tab:2/www.lund.se/islk
ISLK is a part of or Administration Education with approximately 1200 employees. We equip students for the future - with the aim that each student should reach their full potential as a human being and citizen.
