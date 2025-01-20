Aftermarket Planner
Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Kristinehamn Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Kristinehamn
2025-01-20
, Storfors
, Nacka
, Degerfors
, Karlskoga
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB i Kristinehamn
Kongsberg Maritime is growing - and we want you to be part of our journey. Join us as Aftermarket Planner. In this role, you will play a part in supporting two teams responsible for providing our customers with offers and delivery of spare parts and projects from our broad product portfolio.
As an Aftermarket Planner, you will be part of the Global Customer Support division, which is responsible for Kongsberg Maritimes services, upgrades, and support in the aftermarket. During the operational lifetime of more than 30,000 installations, we ensure cost-efficient delivery of services, upgrades, and spare parts to secure availability and predictability for our customers.
In this position, your focus is to ensure orders and projects are delivered on time and according to specifications. You will plan and follow up on deliveries for customers both locally and globally. You will coordinate with various departments to ensure resource availability and timely project delivery. Additionally, you will ensure the correct spare parts are available in warehouses and that orders and projects are delivered on time and according to contract dates. This role involves close cooperation with the Spare Parts sales engineer, project manager, supply chain, warehouses, shipping department, operations, and customers worldwide.
Plan for progress. Protechting People and Planet is our roadmap.
No matter if you're just starting out or have a few years of experience, we're here to help you grow. We are all about hands-on challenges and support to help you become the best aftermarket planner you can be, right from the start of your career. We're all about fostering a creative, collaborative vibe where everyone can bring their ideas to the table.
What you will be doing
Order and Project Planning: Ensure timely delivery of spare parts and project completion according to order specifications and contract dates.
Planning and Coordination: Plan and follow up on deliveries, coordinating with various departments to ensure resource availability and allocation.
Communication: Maintain regular and effective communication with other stakeholders to ensure smooth operations.
Problem-Solving: Address any issues that arise during the planning and delivery process, ensuring minimal disruption to the schedule.
Documentation and Reporting: Maintain accurate records of deliveries, project timelines, and resource allocation, providing regular updates to stakeholders.
We think you should have
To best fulfill our needs and make this a perfect fit, we believe that you have a technical interest. Logistics experience and education are also desirable but not required. Furthermore, experience working within supply chain is seen as advantage. Regular communication with both international customers and colleagues is a big part of this role; therefore, a high level of both oral and written English is necessary.
At KONGSBERG, we believe that diversity fuels innovation. We encourage you to apply, even if you do not meet every requirement. Your unique perspective is valuable to us. Your skills, attitude and perspective could be exactly what we are looking for!
You are able to
act on own initiative, make things happen and accepts responsibility for the results
build a useful network of contacts and relationships and utilizes it to achieve objectives
communicate in a clear, precise and structured way
co-operate well with others, share knowledge, experience, information and support others in the pursuit of team goals
Why join us
Be part of a diverse team spread across several countries, embracing collaboration and cultural diversity.
We offer flexible working hours and the option to work remote or from home office.
Start your career through development programs and mentorship from industry leaders.
Work on exciting projects that are shaping the future of the maritime industry.
Kongsberg works with customers from both the commercial and naval market segments. As our Aftermarket Planner works with classified materials, security clearance and export control are both required for this position and questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process.
Where you will be working
Kristinehamn, Sweden
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, enabling a more sustainable future for our oceans. Our zero-emission integrated technologies advance the maritime industry and solve our customers' toughest problems. With unmatched competence, domain knowledge, innovation, and market reach, we are the trusted maritime partner. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 35 countries.
Our Global Customer Support division is responsible for Kongsberg Maritimes services, upgrades and support in the aftermarket. Our 3000 employees are present in 35 different countries around the world. During the operational lifetime of more than 30.000 installations, we ensure cost-efficient delivery of services, upgrades and spare parts in order to secure availability and predictability to our customers.
KONGSBERG is a leading global technology group. Throughout our proud two hundred year history, we have continuously advanced, applying innovative solutions to the needs of our customers, partners and society at large. We believe diversity is our strength. By fostering an inclusive and diverse culture we nurture and ensure space for different perspectives and ideas. We are determined in our work to mature and improve our ability to utilize our diversity and culture of differences to create positive business results. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB
(org.nr 556035-5009), https://www.kongsberg.com/maritime/
Båtbyggarevägen 1 (visa karta
)
681 95 KRISTINEHAMN Kontakt
Head of Spares
Henrik Johansson henrik.johansson@km.kongsberg.com +4670 302 15 61 Jobbnummer
9112747