Afghansk kök
Kockjobb / Malmö
2025-11-15
We are a rapidly growing restaurant franchise concept that has opened 12 units across Sweden in just two years - and we're still expanding! We are now looking for passionate and skilled chefs with expertise in Afghan cuisine to join our team and help us deliver authentic culinary experiences to our guests.
Who we're looking for
We are looking for someone who:
Has solid experience in traditional Afghan cooking
being able to make Afghan sauces in larger quantities"
Understands and can work with Afghan spices, ingredients, and techniques
Speaks fluent Dari and/or Pashto
Is detail-oriented, motivated, and thrives in a fast-paced kitchen
Preferably has prior experience in a restaurant or commercial kitchen
Fluency in Afghan languages is essential for this role, as it supports internal communication and a smooth work environment. Så ansöker du
