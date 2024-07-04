Advanced Manufacturing Digitalization Lead
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment.
Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with around 43,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations, allowing you to reach your fullest potential.
By 2025, we're aiming for at least 50 per cent of our global sales to be fully electric models - it's a critical step towards being 100 per cent fully electric by 2030. So come and join us in shaping the future of mobility. There's never been a more exciting time to play your part in our inspiring and creative teams!
What we offer
We are Advanced Manufacturing Innovation (AMI) and we are now looking for a Advanced Manufacturing Digitalization Lead to join our team. Step into a role that puts you at the forefront of digital innovation in global manufacturing. Where you'll be able to work in a stimulating and forward-thinking work environment and have the opportunities to drive and shape digital transformation initiatives.
What you'll do
As the Advanced Manufacturing Digitalization Lead, you will spearhead innovation in digitalization within our global manufacturing processes, working closely with the Manufacturing Digital function.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Leading a global team in the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation (AMI) sector to drive digital transformation in manufacturing.
* Benchmarking and discovering industry digital innovations for development and qualification for manufacturing implementations.
* Identifying internal and external partners for strategic development.
* Creating a digital culture by promoting data-driven ways of working.
Collaborating intensively with the Manufacturing Digital function to:
* Develop and execute innovation strategies and plans to achieve manufacturing roadmaps and Smart Manufacturing goals.
* Ensure efficient engagement and effective implementation of qualified innovations, delivering desired results.
Building competence and specialization in:
* AI and Machine Learning (ML)
* Data Analytics and Simulations
* Real-time Visualization and Management
* Digital Twin and Modelling, and Virtual Factory technologies
Leveraging experience and knowledge in:
* World Economic Forum Lighthouse implementation
* Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) for Smart Manufacturing assessment and evaluation.
What you'll bring
To be successful in this role, we believe you have:
* Preferably a Bachelor's degree in a related field such as statistics, computer science, or mathematics.
* Leadership experience with the capacity to lead teams.
* Familiarity with manufacturing operations, organizational structure, and digital technology.
* At least 5 years of related work experience.
* Strong leadership skills and business acumen.
* Excellent communication skills, decisiveness, and conviction.
A good understanding of the automotive industry is meritorious.
The location for this role is Gothenburg, Sweden.
Let's Get to Know Each Other
We welcome you to apply by the latest on 2024-07-21 and will keep you updated throughout the process. For questions about the position, please contact Ivan Yew, Head of AMI, at ivan.yew@volvocars.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Jim Svensson at jim.svensson@volvocars.com
