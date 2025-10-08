Administratör och koordinator

Hirely AB / Administratörsjobb / Lund
2025-10-08


About Justera Group
Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden.

Your tasks:

Supporting Architecture team and Implementation team with coordination and administration of meetings and activitie

Soft Skills:

Good at coordinate different things.

Structured

Service minded

Fluency in Swedish

Work location: Onsite Lund, Sweden

Equipment: The consultant is expected to use his/her own computer and phone.

On-boarding info: A drug test must be done before start

What We Offer:

A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies

The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects

Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package

A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development

Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance

25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax

An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-15
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Hirely AB (org.nr 559522-3099), https://enkla-jobb.se

Arbetsplats
Justera Group

Jobbnummer
9545876

