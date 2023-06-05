Administrative assistant to Nynas!
Do you have previous experience from an administrative role and looking for new challenges? We are now looking for a communicative and structured Administrative Assistant to the engineering department at Nynas. Welcome with your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Nynas is a different kind of oil company. Working together with customers, they tap into the full potential of oil to help create valuable applications for end-users and society. Wherever you look, you will see products and services made - or made possible by - using Nynas' naphthenic oils and bitumen. Nynas have made it their business to unlock oil's potential and provide value to our customers around the world.
Every four years, the Turnaround-project takes place at the Nynas refinery in Nynäshamn, which is a planned maintenance and inspection stop. Nynas has a intense and exciting period ahead and is now looking for an administrative person to assist the engineering department.
The position is full-time and located at Nynas refinery in Nynäshamn. We see that you have the opportunity to start immediately. The position extends until the end of the year, but for the right person there may be continued opportunities within the company.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Book and coordinate meetings, travel bookings, visitors etc.
• Write reports, agendas etc.
• Coordinate and communicate with other admin assistans and colleagues
• General and ad-hoc admin tasks such as print out material, order stuff etc.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Previous experience from an administrative position
• Very good skills in English, both oral and written
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience from the gas/oil industry or other industries
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Collaborative
• Flexible
• Problem solving
• Structured
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
