Administration Manager
Costco Wholesale Sweden AB - Malmö / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2025-03-05
Oversees and directs Administration and Maintenance Departments and other areas of the warehouse. Tracks warehouse budget. Writes and issues purchase order and checks. Oversees Costco donations to charitable organisations. Ensures smooth flow of information enhancing communication throughout the warehouse. Promotes and encourages excellence in member service.
Schedules, develops, counsels trains and directs personnel. Makes recommendations for hiring, promotion and termination to Warehouse Manager. Drafts and participates in presentation of employee evaluations.
Monitors department processes and paperwork to ensure department procedures are followed. Maintains warehouse procedure books. Reviews warehouse audits by department monthly.
Implements and upholds safety and security procedures. Oversees safety meetings, implements in-house safety programs and oversees safety incentive distribution.
Oversees workers compensation and warehouse accidents claims for employees and members. Completes accident reports and faxes Costco claim forms to appropriate parties.
Coordinates acquisition, repair and maintenance of office and facility equipment.
Provides and ensures prompt and courteous member service.
Develops marketing plans based on previous periods in order to forecast an accurate budget plan.
Ensures cooperation with the rest of the warehouse.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-04
