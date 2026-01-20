Adas Project Coordinator
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Apply today, selection and interviews are ongoing.
We are now looking for an ADAS Project Coordinator for one of our clients
Assignment description:
In our Intelligent Drive department our main goal is to launch our ADAS functions to the European market. To strengthen the team, we are looking for you who want to lead our ADAS vehicle projects for European market. You have experience of project management and want to take on a new challenge. We highly value openness and a supportive approach and you will work with our colleagues with different backgrounds and responsibilities. Together with our validation team, you will lead the project and plan the activities needed to ensure that our deliveries meet the expectations of the market.
Depending on the scope of the project, this is what you will do most of the time as ADAS Project Coordinator:
- Together with our Chinese counterpart, lead or co-lead our vehicle projects
- Secure follow up of vehicle project deliveries and report to vehicle project, either in EU or in China
- Manage all, or some of the activities related to an ADAS EU vehicle project including
o Timing o Risk management o Project Milestones o Budget
- Manage test vehicle and usage
- Manage and coordinate test partner activities including sourcing, issue handling and planning.
Qualifications and skills required for the role:
• Minimum 5-7 years of experience within automotive and at least 3-5 years within ADAS
• Swedish driver license is a must
• Excellent communication, interpersonal and collaboration skills
• Knowledge of Systemweaver
Personal attributes :
• Proactive nature and show a willingness to take initiative
• Supportive mindset, we are here to work as a team and help each other
• Possess a genuine curiosity and a deep sense of empathy for those around you
• Adapt to changes and have a flexible mindset IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
• Experience working with JIRA
• Competence requirements for: CAD (CATIA)
• The assignment includes travel: Yes No
Assignment Information: Duration: 2026-02-09 to 2026-08-08
Location: Göteborg
Application deadline: 2026-01-22
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
