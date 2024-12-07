Acquisition Executive to Arval
As an Acquisition Executive, you have a multifaceted and important role. You will spend a lot of time acquiring customer relationships and be involved in the entire sales process. We believe this role suits someone who has a knack for sales, a strong ambition to learn, and enjoys making deals. Here, you will be part of a driven sales organization with endless development opportunities!
OM TJÄNSTEN
You will be part of the sales organization and belong to the Acquisition Executive team of three people. As an Acquisition Executive, you will be responsible for processing primarily new and, to some extent, existing customers. The role involves explaining to customers how outsourcing can improve the management of a vehicle fleet. You will be involved in the entire chain from identifying business opportunities with new customers to the implementation phase. The work involves varied tasks, ranging from prospecting, conducting needs analyses, visiting customers, preparing quotes, and participating in international tenders. You will work with multiple contacts, both internally and externally, and have a large customer network.
You are offered
• Great development opportunities, Arval rewards performance
• A thorough and structured onboarding
• Freedom with responsibility
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Work with new customer acquisition
• Prospecting and meeting booking over phone
• Prepare and then follow up on proposals to customers
• Support Business Managers in, for example, tenders
• Personal contacts with a focus on needs analysis and customer satisfaction
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has a post-secondary education in a relevant field
• Has experience or a great interest in sales and customer service
• Is proficient in the Office suite and has good experience working in Excel
• Has good knowledge of Swedish and English, both spoken and written
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Result-oriented
• Cooperative
• Business-minded
• Relationship-building
In addition to the above-mentioned personal qualities, we believe that you who are applying are curious and work well with others, you adapt your behavior to create strong relationships. You work focused to achieve desired results and are driven by making deals. Naturally, you have a good sense of understanding customers and their needs, and a convincing sales ability. You are attentive to your surroundings, have good social skills, and ensure that information reaches customers clearly.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work, and our client's request is that all questions regarding the position are sent to Academic Work.
We apply continuous selection and will take down the advertisement when enough candidates have reached the final stage of the recruitment process. The recruitment process includes two selection tests: a personality test and a cognitive ability test. The tests are tools to find the candidate with the highest potential for the position and to promote equality, diversity, and a fair recruitment process.
This recruitment process will be conducted in English as the recruiting manager at Arval is English-speaking, and we therefore ask you to submit your CV in English. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
