Accounting Manager, Picadeli - Recruit Partner Nordic AB - Redovisningsekonomjobb i Göteborg
Accounting Manager, Picadeli
Recruit Partner Nordic AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-14
Picadeli offers a high-tech salad bar concept where the customers mix their own delicious, healthy and affordable salads. Picadeli launched the first salad bar in Sweden in 2009 with an aim to change eating habits by offering a whole new way of buying salads. Today, Picadeli is a fast-growing international company across Europe. We will also, this summer, enter the market in North America. Picadeli is part of the Greenfood group with a turnover of more than 5 billion SEK. Picadeli has a strong business culture where energy, courage and passion have contributed to Picadeli's rapid expansion.
The Picadeli brand is a unique concept and an inspiring consumer experience delivering tasty salads while also ensuring high food safety standards and ease of use. Picadeli knows that having the winning concept today doesn't guarantee being the winner tomorrow and is therefore constantly reinventing and improving its solutions toward retail customers and consumers. Continuous and rapid innovation is truly at the heart of Picadeli. Read more at (http://www.picadeli.se/)
Your Mission
We are looking for an experienced, hands-on Accounting Manager who is passionate about getting the figures right for an entrepreneurial company on an extremely exciting growth journey. You are comfortable managing two accountants, doing the monthly closing in accordance with our group accounting principles, and coordinating the harmonization of accounting across the group. You enjoy both improving the accuracy & efficiency of the finance processes, as well as being a key player in giving the right financial view to a very commercially oriented team. We in the Picadeli Finance team define ourselves as passionate about results, curious about everything, challengers of assumptions and trusted partners for managers. If our mission statement, "We strengthen our competitive position and improve profitability by delivering the tools and insights to make better decisions," appeals to you and you have the skillset to match, this role offers the opportunity to significantly influence the future of Picadeli across Europe and North America.
You will report to the CFO for Picadeli Group, and your main responsibilities will be along three lines;
Managing the accounting transaction processes & people.
Doing the monthly closing including reconciliation & legal reporting for the Swedish Picadeli companies.
Supporting the development of the accounting processes of a multi-national company with global growth ambitions.
As the position is located at Picadeli HQ, you will also be part of a team including business controllers and collaborate tightly with a highly competent IT team with deep knowledge of the ERP & BI systems already in place. As part of the Greenfood Group, you will also work with Group finance and accounting. The role also includes supporting and challenging the other Accounting Managers in our different markets.
Your profile
You have at least a Bachelor's degree in a Finance field, and your qualifications include preferably several years experience in working with general accounting and/or financial auditing. You understand the routines & requirements around Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable and General Accounting, as well as the fundamental legal reporting required for a company of this size. Experience in managing the accounting of small to mid-size companies is a big plus, and familiarity with IFRS standards would be nice.
As well as being confident in your competence in accounting, you also enjoy being a people developer. Working closely with your two direct reports to help them develop their competencies & improve their processes motivates you. You are business minded with a view of the total value chain and good understanding of how communicate around financial processes with colleagues in different countries. You are comfortable conversing & writing in English and working independently with full responsibility for the function.
Picadeli offers you
At Picadeli you will work in a dynamic environment where our engagement helps us to achieve daily challenges. Our vision: A world where fast food is the opposite of junk food is a part of everything that we do. In feedback from our employees, it's the pride for the concept and the statement that we are a great place to work that scores the highest. Clear goals, transparency, trust, and communication are key in the Picadeli leadership. At Picadeli we also offer our employees private health insurance, the opportunity to work out during work hours, flexible work hours and an amazing yearly conference where all Picadeli employees from around the world get together and celebrate our success and plan for the future.
Apply
You are welcome to apply with a CV and cover letter using the ad at www.recruitpartner.se (http://www.recruitpartner.se) as soon as possible, but at the latest 2021-05-12. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our recruiter Martina Nordberg on +46 736 24 77 24. Picadeli has chosen a partner in this recruitment and wish no further contact with other recruitment firms or advertising companies.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-10-01
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Recruit Partner Nordic AB
Jobbnummer
5691081
