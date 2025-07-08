Accounting Manager
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Lund Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Lund
2025-07-08
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water, and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
We are searching for an Accounting Manager that will be responsible for the main accounting processes in Alfa Laval Technologies and a team of approximately 5-7 employees.
Main tasks and responsibilities will be.
*
Lead and develop the accounting team
*
Together with other managers be a part of the management team leading and developing the Finance organization in Alfa Laval Technologies
*
Responsible for the closing process and the reporting to Alfa Laval Group
*
Analyse and secure high quality in the financial statements
*
Drive and contribute to the change process Finance Transformation that is a part of Alfa Laval's strategy in Finance
*
Support and speaking partner to local controllers in Alfa Laval Technologies in accounting related matters
*
Responsible for the interface and teamwork with our Shared Service organization in Krakow. Follow up on the agreed SLA between us.
*
Responsible for the audit processes, external and internal
*
Responsible for parts of the companies forecast process
Alfa Laval Technologies has a turnover of approx. 11 000 MSEK, 2 600 employees and an Operating capital of 6 000 MSEK. We have factories in Lund, Eskilstuna, Ronneby och Jordbro, we have Distribution centers for spare parts in Tumba and Lund and main offices in Lund and Flemingsberg. Travelling will be a part of this role.
We aim to place this role in Flemingsberg but it 's not an absolute demand, Lund will in that case be the alternative.
Who you are
*
To succeed in this role, you are open to and willing to drive changes to continuously improve our processes.
*
You master the ability to quickly understand the core of a problem and focus on the most important aspects.
*
You remain confident in situations with unknown elements, and you have the ability to challenge yourself and others in a positive manner.
*
We have an open and flexible culture in the team, and you contribute to that both as a leader and as a member in the team.
What you know
*
Academic background in Finance or Accounting at university level is required.
*
You have experience of accounting in industrial companies, preferably including manufacturing.
*
Ideally you are curious and interested in the Production and Manufacturing world.
*
You are an advanced user in Excel, and you are familiarized with Power BI.
*
Presentations skills come along with the role, so we expect you to have high skills in PowerPoint and communication.
*
You're fluent in both English and Swedish.
What you can expect
*
Empowerment: Be part of a culture that champions trust and equality, encouraging you to lead, take initiative, and shape your career path.
*
Opportunities: Enjoy a secure environment with limitless growth potential; whether developing new skills, exploring career paths, or working in new locations.
*
Impact: Contribute to our mission of positive, lasting impact by innovating and enhancing our purchasing function.
Our commitment to integrity
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
As part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure workplace, we conduct background checks on final candidates for this role.
Our commitment to safety
At Alfa Laval, safety is not just a priority but something we live and breathe every day. We work together to uphold a safe and healthy workplace, ensuring the well-being of everyone involved. We believe that a safe workplace is essential to innovation and excellence. That's why we foster a culture where health and safety are integral to every step we take as a team.
We review applications on a rolling basis, so please submit yours as soon as possible. Applications sent directly via email will be disregarded without notice due to. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "efc36a633478fcea". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Jobbnummer
9422481