Accounting Controller
Incluso AB / Controllerjobb / Jönköping Visa alla controllerjobb i Jönköping
2023-05-12
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Jönköping
, Skövde
, Borås
, Växjö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Accounting Controller for an international company in Jönköping. Start ASAP, one year contract to begin with.
Role Description
In this role, you will be working a lot with financial statements which includes:
Sales processes
Inventory value adjustment process
Some stock files
Financial statements and reporting of a subsidiary
Part in reporting
In this role you will also be involved in the budget process, writing Reports within shipping/stock and to Follow-up and controlling a subsidiary.
Who are you?
You are a person with atleast 5 years experience within accounting. You have previous experience from working in a big global company. You have a good systemknowledge and have great analytical skills. You are an expert in Excel and could handle a lot of data and numbers. As a person you are driven, flexible, communicative and curious. You like to learn new things and you enjoys to be working in a team with others aswell as on your own.
This role requires fluency in both Swedish and English.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Jönköping. Start is ASAP and the contract period is one year to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
551 89 JÖNKÖPING Jobbnummer
7773416