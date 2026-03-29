Accountant
Lyten AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Västerås Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Västerås
2026-03-29
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten AB i Västerås
, Skellefteå
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Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
This role owns and manages general ledger accounting, with ownership of the fixed asset register and related controlling activities. The Accountant drives technical accounting compliance under IFRS and Swedish GAAP (K3), supports the preparation of statutory and management financial statements, and acts as a key contributor to the monthly close cycle. This role requires independent judgement, a strong grasp of accounting policy, and the ability to work cross-functionally with operations, tax, and external auditors.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
Fixed Asset Controlling: Act as the primary owner of the fixed asset register for Lyten AB. Record asset additions, transfers, disposals, and impairments in line with the company's fixed asset accounting policy. Perform monthly depreciation runs, validate useful life assumptions against physical asset reviews, and reconcile the fixed asset sub-ledger to the general ledger.
Fixed Asset Policy: Develop and maintain fixed asset accounting policy. Define capitalisation thresholds, depreciation methods, and asset category classifications. Review and update the policy at least annually, or when triggered by changes to IFRS standards or business operations. Train relevant stakeholders on policy requirements and act as the go-to contact for fixed asset accounting queries across the organisation.
Technical Accounting: Research and document accounting positions for complex or non-routine transactions, including lease assessments under IFRS, R&D capitalisation, and grant accounting. Liaise with the external auditors to align on positions ahead of the year-end audit.
Financial Statements Support: Support the preparation of the annual report under K3.
Month-End Close: Lead the month-end close for assigned areas, including preparation and posting of accruals, prepayments, depreciation, and intercompany entries. Perform balance sheet reconciliations for all assigned accounts and resolve open items within the close calendar. Produce the monthly fixed asset movement schedule and variance commentary for management reporting.
General Ledger Integrity: Prepare, review, and post journal entries with full supporting documentation. Perform monthly balance sheet reconciliations across assigned accounts, including bank, prepaid expenses, accrued liabilities, and intercompany balances. Identify and escalate reconciling items that require write-off or adjustment approval.
Audit and Internal Controls: Serve as the primary contact for external auditors on fixed asset and balance sheet topics. Prepare audit schedules, PBC listings, and supporting documentation within agreed deadlines. Contribute to the design and documentation of internal controls relevant to the record-to-report process and support any internal control testing or self-assessment activities.
Process Improvement: Identify and implement improvements to accounting processes, particularly around the fixed asset cycle and close procedures. Drive automation where possible within the ERP and contribute to the finance team's broader efficiency agenda.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget Responsibility: No.
Direct Reports: No.
Decision Authority: Authorised to finalise and certify balance sheet reconciliations and fixed asset schedules for assigned accounts. Can independently post standard and recurring journal entries. Proposes non-standard entries and technical accounting positions for approval by the Accounting Manager. Acts as the decision-maker on fixed asset classification, useful life assessments, and capitalisation eligibility within the boundaries of the approved fixed asset policy.
Work Environment Responsibility : No.
All employees are accountable for complying with safety regulations and actively supporting a safe workplace
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role.
Bachelor's degree in accounting, finance, or economics. A relevant professional qualification is preferred.
Minimum of 4-6 years of experience in general ledger accounting, preferably including at least 2 years with direct responsibility for fixed asset controlling. Experience from a Swedish legal entity or Swedish subsidiary of an international company is strongly preferred.
Solid knowledge of IFRS and Swedish GAAP + familiarity with Swedish statutory reporting requirements.
Qualifications and experience
Deep technical proficiency in general ledger accounting, fixed asset controlling, and financial reporting under IFRS and K3.
Experience and knowledge of Dynamics 365, or similar tools.
Experience with Swedish tax compliance and international pricing is a plus
Specific skills
Strong technical proficiency in accounting and financial reporting.
Intermediate to advanced Excel skills (pivot tables, VLOOKUP, SUMIFS).
Structured and detail-oriented work style with a track record of meeting close deadlines in a fast-paced environment. Comfortable working with ambiguity in an early-stage or growth-phase company. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten AB
(org.nr 559550-2856)
Lundaleden 48 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9825780