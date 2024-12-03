Accountant
Accountant for Business Management Department
Bank of China Limited is one of the biggest and most internationalized banks in China. Bank of China (Europe) S.A. Stockholm Branch was established in Sweden on July 2nd 2012. It is the first Chinese-funded Bank officially registered in Sweden and doing business in the Nordic area. The main business of our branch is commercial banking including corporate banking, personal banking and financial market business. We now plan to recruit Accountant in Business Management Department in the Stockholm Branch.
Job description
• Accounting: Familiar with the principles of accounting, and local accounting rules and tax declaration requirements and daily accounting work;
• Clearing and operation: SWIFT message handling, Nostro account maintenance;
• Expense and fixed asset management: whole process of account payable, fixed asset management, corporate income tax and VAT booking, monthly closing;
• Treasury liquidity management: monitor liquidity status of the bank's cash accounts, update daily cash inflow/outflow planning;
• Money Market transaction: initiate borrow/lend fund for shortage/excess liquidity;
• Financial control: analyze financial statements to control for financial performance and compliance for regulatory requirements, e.g. completion of profitability target, liquidity ratios;
• Financial reporting and income tax declaration: prepare internal and external financial reports, income tax declaration.
• Internal and Extenal audit support and regulatory reports.
Basic Requirements
• University Bachelor or Master degree in Accounting or Finance.
• Minimum 2-3 years of relevant work experience.
• Experience of working in an international company or environment, particularly knowledge about Chinese/Asian culture
• Fluent in spoken and written English and Chinese, speaking in Swedish is a plus
To be successful at this position it is important that you are a team player and attentive to detail. Furthermore, you are able accomplish tasks with good quality under time pressure.
Application
Since the selection and interviewing is ongoing, please submit your Cover Letter and CV in English as soon as possible to e-mail: hr.se@bankofchina.com
.
All applications will be kept confidential. If you have questions about the position please contact Shelly Zhu via e-mail: hr.se@bankofchina.com
. We look forward to receive your application!
