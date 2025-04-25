Account Manager
2025-04-25
Job Title: Account Manager
Location: Gothenburg
Job Type: Full-Time, Onsite
Department: Direct Sales / Business Development
Reports To: Vice President - Sales
Job Summary:
We are seeking a dynamic and results-driven Key Account Manager to manage and grow relationships with key clients. This role involves developing long-term partnerships, identifying client needs, and delivering tailored IT solutions. The ideal candidate will have a strong IT sales background, excellent communication skills, and a proven track record in account management with a good deal shaping and winning history.
Key Responsibilities:
* Develop and manage strong relationships with key accounts, ensuring client satisfaction and loyalty.
* Act as the primary point of contact for all client interactions related to IT products and services.
* Understand client business goals and align them with appropriate IT solutions (hardware, software, services, cloud, networking, etc.).
* Identify new sales opportunities within existing accounts and proactively engage clients for upselling and cross-selling.
* Collaborate with internal teams (technical, support, product, marketing, presales, solution, delivery) to deliver customized solutions.
* Monitor market trends, competitor activities, and industry developments to identify potential areas for growth.
* Prepare and deliver sales presentations, proposals, and product demos tailored to client needs.
* Meet or exceed assigned sales targets and KPIs.
* Maintain accurate records of account activities, pipeline status, and forecasts using CRM systems.
Requirements:
* Bachelor's degree in Business, Information Technology, or related field and MBA is plus
* 15+ years of experience in IT sales, account management, or business development.
* Strong understanding of IT infrastructure, software solutions, and enterprise services.
* Excellent interpersonal, negotiation, and communication skills.
* Ability to work independently onsite with clients and manage multiple priorities.
* Proficiency in CRM tools and Microsoft Office Suite.
* Willingness to travel locally or regionally as required.
Benefits:
* Competitive base salary + commission
* Career development opportunities
* Performance-based incentives
* Collaborative work environment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-25
E-post: shubhangimishra@hcltech.com Omfattning
HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Gothenberg
)
405 30 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Shubhangi Mishra shubhangimishra@hcltech.com Jobbnummer
9304648