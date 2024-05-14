Account Manager
2024-05-14
We are looking for an Account Manager for utilities- and industry customers on the Swedish market. You will have an important role within the Swedish organization when you join our Sales & Marketing team in Front End Sales. You will be based at our office in central Göteborg. As a person you are a structured, responsive and business minded person. You can work independently but prefer to collaborate with others, both internally and externally. You strengthen the team by sharing your knowledge with other colleagues. Join us and become part of our winning team, where the culture is open and transparent, and we all contribute and act as one team.
Your responsibilities
As an Account Manager you will be part of a sales team and have a clear customer responsibility
which includes overall responsibility for marketing, budgeting and sales activities for your customers in Sweden.
To success, you're expected to be familiar with the energy segment and the ongoing energy transformation.
You have a high ability to create and develop customer relationships is an essential part of your role, which
requires a very high level of social competence to succeed.
Lead the account team in clarification meetings,
negotiations and propose suitable technical solutions.
You also have a high focus on customer care commitment and responsiveness and a service perspective with long term commitment to help your customers.
Your background
To succeed in this role, you have minimum 3 years' experience in sales or similar experiences
It is an advantage if you hold a University Degree in Electrical Engineering
It is an advantage if you have digital experiences with grid automation or software sales.
Ability to balance and coordinate multiple tasks at the same time.
Proficiency in both speech and writing in English and Swedish is required.
You see yourself as a team player, with team management and leadership skills.
You act in a way that builds trust with your customers and have good understanding of their business
thanks to your experience and social skills.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by 4/6! Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Jörgen Johnsson Jorgen.johnsson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jan Skogeby, +46107-38 16 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark +46107-38 51 42. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Hakan Kempel hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Göteborg Jobbnummer
8679601