Account Executive Emea
Hirely AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hirely AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för erfarna kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Join Abbelight, the Pioneers of tomorrow's Bioimaging!
Abbelight is creating the future of imaging from microscopy to advanced nanoscopy.
We are seeking an experienced and highly motivated Account Executive EMEA based in any major city Sweden or Denmark as long as it is close to an international airport and main train stations to join our global Commercial team. This is a brand-new role, and you will play a pivotal role in driving revenue growth, expanding our customer base, solidify our direct presence in the region, and delivering on our mission
The Account Executive SOUTH and EAST, EMEA will report to the Sales Director, EMEA and APAC.
Territory : Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania
This position requires to travel within the assigned territory of Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxemburg, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania up to 50% of the time.
Key Responsibilities:
Sales Strategy: Develop and implement a comprehensive strategic business plan for the MEA NOR, BNL and Baltics regions, alongside the Sales Director, EMEA & APAC, including short-term and long-term objectives.
Territory Development: Implement targeted activities to enhance lead generation, including outreach campaigns, participation in industry events, collaborations with distributors, and engagement with scientific communities. Ensure a proactive approach to expanding Abbelight's presence in the MEA NOR, BNL and Baltics regions
Revenue Growth: Meet and exceed sales targets, consistently tracking and analyzing performance to identify areas for improvement.
Practice 2-in-a-box Sales Approach: Working in a closely defined collaborative partnership with the territory assigned FAS. "Owns the customer". Taking the lead on building relationships with prospects, understanding their needs, and presenting the product as the right solution. Responsible for all commercial aspects, such as pricing, negotiating terms, and closing the deal.
Engagement Planning: Build Top 15 customers (in CRM pipeline) and Top 25 customers (not necessarily in CRM pipeline) with a comprehensive Engagement Plan for all. Data stored in CRM database.
Market Expansion: Identify new market opportunities in bioimaging for Abbelight's current and future solutions, cultivating strategic partnerships and alliances to drive growth.
Networking: Build relationships with KOLs and emerging advocates of our technology, including through site visits and giving presentations to key research groups.
Forecasting and Reporting: Provide accurate sales forecasts and reports to the Sales Director, EMEA and APAC, enabling informed decision-making.
Product Knowledge: Stay up to date with advancements in localization microscopy and advanced microscopy techniques, the competitive landscape, and our product portfolio to effectively communicate the benefits of our products.
Your qualifications :
Education :
Master's degree in biology, cell biology, chemistry, physics, or other related fields. An advanced degree is desirable.
Must-have :
5+ years of successful sales experience in the life sciences, selling capital equipment to the academic, biotech and biopharma customer segments.
Strong focus on market development, the ideal candidate is a hunter who excels at prospecting, generating leads and closing business
Team Spirit & Collaboration: Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively within a team, actively listening to colleagues, sharing knowledge, and supporting a cooperative work environment to drive collective success.
Solid experience in microscopy, with a deep understanding of the market and customer needs is a must.
Nice-to-have :
Knowledge of Single-Molecule Localization Microscopy is a plus
Strong network within the life sciences research community in the Nordics, Belgium, the Netherlands and the Baltics
Strong network within Bioimaging Core Facilities, University shared Research Resources and CRO's is plus
Experience of working in the translational research segment is a plus
Exceptional communication, negotiation, and presentation skills
Strategic thinker with a results-oriented mindset
Why join us ?
Sit at the forefront of scientific innovation in bioimaging with a forward-looking organization with a market leading product suite.
Be a driver in developing our business in NOR, BNL and BALTICS with the opportunity to shape your role, the EMEA team, and the go to market strategy.
Make a significant impact on the company's growth.
Work in a high visibility role with the opportunity for career advancement.
We are committed to ensuring a fair and inclusive recruitment process, where all applications will be carefully reviewed, regardless of gender, gender identity, disability, age, ethnic origin, religion, sexual orientation, or any other personal characteristic. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hirely AB
(org.nr 559522-3099), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Hirelys kund Jobbnummer
9398010