Account Executive
Airmiz AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Airmiz AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Jönköping
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Love the thrill of closing - and the satisfaction of making it work in reality?
Join Airmee to build, win, and scale strategic e-commerce accounts.
Who we are
Airmee is a rapidly scaling last-mile logistics platform, backed by Bonnier Capital and other leading investors. We're on a strong growth trajectory - from SEK 362M revenue in 2024 to +SEK 600M projected in 2025 (meaning an annual growth rate of approx. 70%), with a clear plan to reach profitability in 2026.
You'll join a high-ownership, fast-moving environment: large enough to operate at real scale, yet flexible and lean enough that you can make a visible impact quickly.
We build the best delivery experience in the world by making logistics faster, smarter, and more sustainable. At Airmee, no task is beneath anyone - leaders lead through daily execution, high ownership, and clear accountability.
What You'll Do
Run strategic account growth: build senior relationships, drive business review-style conversations, and create joint growth plans.
Own the sales journey end-to-end: build pipeline, run outbound, follow up, and close mid-market/enterprise e-commerce customers.
Turn customer insight into commercial outcomes: pricing, margin thinking, forecasting, and strong business cases.
Navigate operational complexity with structure and calm (SLA-demands, lead times, dependencies, cost drivers).
Lead cross-functionally with Ops/Product/Data to solve root causes and scale what works.
Who You Are
High ownership: you take initiative without waiting for perfect structure.
Highly structured: you simplify complexity and build repeatable ways of working.
Commercially sharp: confident in negotiation, pricing logic, and pushing for clear decisions.
Relationship-strong but firm: you build trust and challenge when needed.
Resilient: you keep momentum in peak periods and shifting priorities.
Systems thinker + fast learner: you understand the full chain and learn the details quickly.
Qualifications
2-6 years in demanding commercial environments (scale-up/startup, consulting, IB/PE/TS, SaaS/logistics).
Comfortable owning deals and stakeholder processes end-to-end.
Strong academic foundation from a top Swedish or international university, ideally in analytical/technical fields.
Practicalities
Department: Commercial
Reports to: CCO
Location: Stockholm (Hybrid) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7451560-1910026". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Airmiz AB
(org.nr 559030-8663), https://careers.airmee.com
Västmannagatan 4 (visa karta
)
111 24 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Airmee Jobbnummer
9816166