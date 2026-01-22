Account Executive
Do you thrive in B2B sales and love turning conversations into long-term partnerships? Are you motivated by achieving results, eager to take ownership, and looking for an environment where your efforts are valued and your work truly makes an impact? If you enjoy building meaningful client relationships and seeing the tangible results of your work, keep reading.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an Account Executive for the Swedish market, you will play a key role in expanding our presence. You will build your own client base from scratch, managing the full sales cycle - from prospecting to closing and beyond.
Once you win new business, you'll manage and nurture those accounts over time, ensuring clients continue to see value through our exclusive B2B matchmaking platform.
About the Company & The Solution
We are a high-growth SaaS organization and a market leader within our niche. We offer a unique, world-class B2B matchmaking and networking platform that helps businesses navigate a changing global landscape.
• Market Leaders: We occupy a unique position in the market with a specialized business model that sets us apart from traditional competitors.
• Global Expansion: We are expanding rapidly across Europe, with a 35% growth rate and a massive increase in annual business interactions.
• Consultative Value: We focus on consultative, value-based selling, building high-value business cases for international accounts.
What We Offer
• Performance Rewarded: You'll receive an attractive compensation package with a base salary, commission, and an additional starter bonus to support you as you ramp up and build your sales pipeline.
• Growth and Learning: From day one, you'll benefit from a comprehensive four-week onboarding program and continuous coaching through our international academy, ensuring you're always developing.
• Career Opportunities across Europe: As we continue to grow, you'll have the chance to explore international opportunities across our various European office locations.
• Recharge & Thrive: We care about your well-being. You can earn up to 12 extra vacation days each year and enjoy local perks such as wellness benefits and gym discounts.
• We Win Together: Collaboration is our driving force. We bring our people together through company trips, international events, and local office celebrations.
• Annual Company Trip: Every summer, all employees from our various offices come together for an exciting company trip focused on team building and knowledge exchange.
• Global Community & Diversity: Join an international community with colleagues from over 50 nationalities, where every perspective fuels our success.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In this role, you will:
• Identify, qualify, and engage potential clients to build and maintain a strong sales pipeline.
• Reach out proactively via phone, email, and LinkedIn to generate new business opportunities and start meaningful conversations.
• Understand each client's challenges through in-depth needs assessments and propose solutions that truly address their goals.
• Earn trust and credibility by demonstrating expertise, consistency, and a genuine customer focus.
• Take full ownership of the accounts you win - maintaining close relationships and ensuring ongoing satisfaction and success.
• Act as a strategic partner to your clients, helping them achieve results while strengthening long-term collaboration.
• Work closely with cross-functional teams to align objectives, share insights, and ensure the highest service standards.
• Stay ahead of industry trends by continuously expanding your market knowledge and understanding of client needs.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Proven track record in B2B sales, ideally within tech, SaaS, or professional services.
• A proactive, results-driven approach and ambition to grow in an international environment.
• Ability to build trust, credibility, and long-term client relationships.
• Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English.
Recruitment Process
• Screening video call with our Recruitment Team.
• First interview with the Hiring Manager.
• Second interview (including a short role-play) with the Team Manager.
• Reference check and/or short personal assessment.
Please submit your CV in English.
