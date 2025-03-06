Account Executive
Volumental is the footwear industry's leading FitTech company, using 3D scans and a one-of-a-kind, AI-powered recommendations engine (with 60 million scanned feet) to match everyone with the footwear styles and sizes that fit them best whether you are shopping in-store or online.
Our vision is "a world without sizes, where every body fits". With top brand and retail partners worldwide, including New Balance, Red Wing Shoes, The Athlete's Foot, Fleet Feet, Intersport, Sun & Sand Sports, and XXL, our footprint spans 3000+ stores across 58 countries, and growing!
The role
We're looking for a Account Executive who enjoys building strong relationships and is excited about driving growth in the retail and e-commerce space. If you thrive on both prospecting new opportunities and guiding customers toward success, we'd love to hear from you!
What you'll do
Own the full sales cycle - From the first conversation to large-scale global rollouts, you'll lead the process, ensuring our customers find value in our solutions.
Proactively prospect and expand our network - In addition to handling inbound leads, you'll seek out new brands and retailers, engaging with decision-makers and uncovering opportunities in e-commerce and retail.
Learn and adapt - Our deals involve multiple teams, from retail operations to marketing and R&D. You'll continuously apply insights, refine your approach, and drive improvements.
Be flexible and hands-on - One week, you might be strategizing with senior executives; the next, you could be fine-tuning prospecting strategies or collaborating with our product team. We're in an exciting scale-up phase, and every day brings new opportunities.
You'll be great in this role if you...
Thrive in a dynamic, fast-moving environment and take ownership of your personal and professional growth
Are comfortable with prospecting and have the persistence to break into new accounts.
Have experience in e-commerce and/or retail, understanding the opportunities within these industries.
Have at least 3 years of experience in SaaS within Enterprise B2B, working with complex sales cycles and large deals.
Are a collaborative, team-oriented professional who values strong partnerships and communication.
Are organized, analytical, and strategic-able to balance big-picture thinking with attention to detail.
Adapt easily to change and see challenges as opportunities to learn and improve.
Have experience in B2B sales and/or project management, ideally handling globally scalable products.
Are open to international travel to meet customers and partners.
Are fluent in English-our diverse team includes colleagues from over 20 countries!
Bonus - Not required, but nice to have:
Experience selling to footwear retailers or brands.
A passion for sports and outdoor activities.
This is a full-time position based at our Stockholm headquarters, reporting to our Chief Commercial Officer.
