Account Director
Tata Technologies Nordics AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2025-05-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tata Technologies Nordics AB i Göteborg
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continuous grow Tata Technologies Nordics AB is now looking to recruit an Account Director to join our team in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The role
The Account Director is responsible for day-to-day sales activities within DES Key accounts. An Account Director is responsible for developing new opportunities within these accounts and work collaboratively with delivery engagement/program managers to help farm these accounts. The accounts will have services business with a good balance of staffing and projects business across DES LOB.
Responsibilities
Business development for a specific key account- Identify and develop viable prospects
creating new business relationships. Work with Marketing and Strategic Demand / Lead
generation teams to maximize the funnel of prospective business opportunities
Key Account Management - Penetrating current client accounts by leveraging internal
relationships. Build & enhance relationships with key contacts, build awareness of the
company's services, assess competition and analyse their relationships.
Must perform at least one weekly sales pipeline review with their Manage it include:
Quarter to Date sales results
Progress towards monthly and annual goals
Previous week's activities
Pipeline Management
Weekly activity report
Corrective plan for inadequate result
Execution of CRM processes: Complete required activities and verifiable outcomes/actions for each stage of the sales process in a timely manner. Execute towards closures, tracking & reporting in the CRM system and follow the Deal to Delivery process.
Probe: Ability to uncover pertinent information and underlying concerns and motivations in order to successfully position our offering.
Ability to demonstrate financial acumen with customer: Analyse, use, and discuss financial business drivers and metrics to advance the sales cycle. Translate sales pursuit elements into financial terms is critical to successful
Revenue growth within the account
Value creation in terms of acquiring new deals and the Customer Satisfaction score
All described sales activities must be documented daily in the corporate CRM
Must continually monitor pipeline movement, add new opportunities to the pipeline and maintain the offshore opportunities at or above target level
Must maintain a Key Account Planning document with monthly updates. The development plan must be created and maintained within the corporate intranet
Greater than 95% adherence to forecasts
p360 Business review: Forecast, Financial results, Services, Resource Planning, Debt Review, and Action Plan.
Quantitative parameters of the job (Metrics):
Total invoice revenue
Account Gross Margin
Onshore, offshore revenue mix
Growth in offshore revenue
Spread of Lines of business sold into the customer
Days Sales Outstanding
Customer testimonials & Case Studies
NPS - Net Promoter Score
Adherence of CRMs: More than 95% of the opportunities accurately entered in CRM for every sales person including WIP stage definitions
Schedule and adherence of pipeline booster sessions and account planning sessions
Knowledge / Experience
Ideally hold experience from within the IT services Industry working with a multinational consultancy company.
The candidate must have a Bachelors degree in Engineering as well as an MBA degree (ideally)
Must have handled a sales portfolio of USD 5Mn plus in previous roles
Must demonstrate a clear list of key deal wins with IT service sector space
Selling offshore delivery experience is essential
Competences
Execution Excellence: Plans, executes and improves work processes to ensure achievement of business goals.
Drive for Results: Demonstrates and fosters a sense of urgency and strong commitment to achieving goals.
Lead Courageously: Takes personal and organizational risks to do what is right and achieve organizational success, and supports others who do so.
Developing and Managing Relationships: Develops and maintains constructive, open and honest relationships with others.
Business Acumen: Applies appropriate strategic logic to decisions and initiatives in one's area.
Display Global Perspective: Establishes and promotes effective business operations across multiple countries and/or regions and coordinates appropriately with the broader global business.
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
Tata Technologies would like to thank all applicants for their interest, each application will be reviewed against the set criteria for the role. We would like to advise that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 working days following the closing date it will mean that unfortunately your application has not been successful. We will however retain your details for any suitable future opportunities.
