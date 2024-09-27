Account Analyst for a international company!
Have you worked within accouting for at least 3 years within a global company? If you enjoy networking and fast paced environments this role will suit you well. Apply today and join our clients team, where collaborations, out going people meet in a creative work place.
We are looking for an interim Senior Analyst that will support the EMEA accounting team in the Stockholm office. The role is in the Invoice-To-Pay team with responsibility of invoice processing, payments and helpdesk for the countries in the EMEA region. You will be part of the daily operations with focus on problem resolution and support our outsourcing partner in India. The assignment is initially for 12 months, you are requiered in the office 3 days/week.
Work tasks
• Analyze and follow up on daily invoice processing
• Track issues on invoice processing and payments and ensure fast resolution
• Support our vendors and fellow colleagues around the world
• Act as a Subject Matter Expert
• Assist on various daily/ad-hoc tasks
• Basic month end accounting tasks
• Participate in and drive improvement projects
• Review processes, SOPs and work on efficiency gains
• Experience with Accounts Payable for 3-5 years and multiple legal entities
• Experience working in multiple systems
• Experience of working with an outsourcing partner
• Experience with a purchase order process and "No PO No Pay" Policy
• Worked in projects related to the AP process
• Fluent in English, both written and verbally
It is meritorious if you have
• Coupa and/or Netsuite is a plus Knowledgeable in accounting standards - IFRS is a plus
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Stress tolerant
• Orderly
• Responsible
• Assertive
• Respectful
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
