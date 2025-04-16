Academic Coordinator DIS Stockholm
Dis Stockholm AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dis Stockholm AB i Stockholm
Academic Coordinator - DIS Stockholm
DIS - Study Abroad in Scandinavia is seeking a new colleague for our Stockholm Academic Administration team to work with a wide range of academic administrative tasks supporting our faculty and staff to ensure a successful semester experience for our students.
Under the supervision of the DIS Stockholm Director of Academic Operations and Outreach - the Stockholm Academic Administration team - comprised of three academic coordinators - supports faculty from different academic disciplines and all students, to provide the highest quality and academically rigorous study abroad experience.
Read more about DIS here
Primary Responsibilities
As a member of the Stockholm Academic Administration team, your job is to provide administrative support to faculty and academic staff across all disciplinary programs in Stockholm, to help streamline administrative processes in collaboration with academic colleagues in both Stockholm and Copenhagen, to work on initiatives and special projects to support the DIS mission and strategy.
Primary responsibilities include:
Administrative support for faculty and academic staff, including booking classrooms, preparing materials, ordering food/drinks, assisting with the learning management system Canvas, webpage updates and edits, etc.
Coordinate external and internal events across academic departments
Co-lead DIS Study Tours in Sweden and other locations in Europe, providing logistical support for faculty and students
Serve on the Emergency Phone rotation
Staff DIS special projects
Professional competencies and skills
We are seeking a colleague who thrives performing academic administrative work, is a collaborative and enthusiastic team player, is passionate about streamlining processes and providing a high level of support to faculty and staff colleagues and is eager to support student academic success.
The best candidates have the following relevant experience:
academic support, providing high level and enthusiastic service to university faculty
experience from American higher education and Study Abroad programs
relevant administrative experience, including streamlining processes
comfortable with rapidly changing technologies, extensive use of Microsoft Office products and ability to work well within multiple online systems/platforms
fluency in written and oral English (required) and Swedish
experience of event management and communication
experience leading study tours and field trips
We are seeking the following personal qualifications:
service-minded and positive, with a self-motivated and dedicated work ethic
thrives in a fast-paced, energetic work environment
possesses excellent time management, organizational, and problem-solving skills
understands what it means to be a team player in a dynamic and collaborative setting
creative, calm, cordial, and cool under pressure
strives to produce high-quality work with an attention to detail, while also reflecting upon and learning from mistakes that occur along the way
Start Date
September 1, 2025. The position is full-time and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Working at DIS
The Stockholm Academic Administration team's highly collaborative spirit is an important part of the work culture. The DIS Stockholm office prides itself on its welcoming and positive nature amongst all colleagues.
At DIS, you will be working in an informal and enthusiastic environment together with a dedicated staff and faculty with emphasis on cross-cultural understanding, teamwork, innovation and adaptability.
DIS Work Values & Styles
Cross-cultural learning
Independence and initiative
Communication
Curiosity
Professional development and relationship-building
Friendly work environment
High-quality support & resources for faculty
Collaborative co-working spaces and environment
Application Process
If you are interested in applying, submit a CV and application letter in English. Applications deadline is April 30, 2025. For further information, please contact Karoline Beronius kabb@disstockholm.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30
E-post: kabb@disstockholm.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare DIS Stockholm AB
(org.nr 559021-1206)
Melodislingan 21 (visa karta
)
115 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9289184