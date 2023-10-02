A passionate DevSecOps expert wanted!
2023-10-02
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Are you ready to elevate your career and become a part of a team that is transforming the way TRATON delivers exceptional software solutions to our customers? We are looking for a DevSecOps expert that is passionate about security, obsessed with automation and thrives in an explorative and complex environment, to join our innovative teams!
You will be thrown into a cutting-edge project where your DevSecOps expertise will shape the future of our global organization. You will enable developer experience focused user interfaces, pipelines and infrastructure for a connected development loop inspired by Platform Engineering. The aim is to enable our engineers to validate and deploy their ideas within 24 hours of conception.
As our DevSecOps expert, you will
• lead us in implementing security practices throughout the development and operations lifecycle.
• strengthen our cloud security and ensure the AWS environment is secure.
• automate everything.
• collaborate across multiple teams and Traton-brands.
• be the go-to authority for all things security and empowering the team members to adopt best practices.
• enable us to stay at the forefront of DevSecOps trends, bringing new ideas and technologies to the teams.
We are committed to your personal and professional development and we care about your well-being, offering flexible workhours and a hybrid workplace.
We are dedicated to an inclusive and diverse workplace, and you will be working alongside a diverse and talented group of developers, designers, and engineers who are committed to devising innovative solutions that redefine the way we deliver and learn from software solutions.
Qualifications
• Deep knowledge of security principles and practices with a known track record of implementing security in CI/CD pipelines.
• Profound knowledge of AWS services.
• Proficiency in scripting and automation tools like Terraform and CI/CD platforms (Gitlab).
• Experience with containerization and orchestration technologies (Docker, Kubernetes).
• Familiar with monitoring tools.
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
• Strong communication and collaboration skills.
If you are passionate about technology and want to work on projects that change the industry, let us know! Apply today and join us!
For more questions please contact:
Mariette Annergren, phone: + 4676 516 72 57, E-mail: mariette.annergren@scania.com
Lars Eriksson: Phone: +4670 161 53 54, E-mail: lars_x.eriksson@scania.com
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
