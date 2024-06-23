A highly skilled Java backend developer
Avenda Solutions AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2024-06-23
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avenda Solutions AB i Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
About us
Avenda Consulting is a Swedish software consulting company.
We work both with assignments on customer site and in-house projects.
About you
Required competence:
• Expert knowledge in Java development.
• Experience in server development in Java.
• Experience in working with open source projects for Linux.
Good to have:
• Experience in PHP, HTML5 and JavaScript.
• Experience in HTTPRequests and JSON.
• Experience in Eclipse.
• Experience in Tomcat and Git.
As a person you should be outgoing and you need to be able to work both on your own as well as a part of a team.
The work task
We now need to hire a highly skilled Java developer to a client in Linköping.
This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to work in an international environment in a fast growing company.
We are looking for a senior software developer with long experience in Java backend development.
If you have been developing software all your life and if you look at programming as more than just a job, then you are definitely the right person for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-23
E-post: jobs@avendaconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Java". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avenda Solutions AB
(org.nr 556798-9008), http://www.avendaconsulting.se
Teknikringen 1 (visa karta
)
583 35 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Linköping Jobbnummer
8763396